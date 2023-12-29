close_game
35-year-old woman, 3 girls missing after boat capsized in Odisha found dead

Dec 29, 2023 05:24 PM IST

Personnel of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and Fire Services continued the search operation on Friday

BHUBANESWAR: Rescue workers have pulled out the bodies of four persons including three girls who had gone missing after the boat they were travelling in capsized in Koraput on December 28, police said on Friday.

The four were among the five people who were feared to have died in the accident in the Patali River. The five had gone from Badela village to Tansing village under Nandapur Block to attend a wedding ceremony. The boat capsized on their way back.

Rescue workers found the body of Lalmani Sisa (50) shortly after the accident.

On Friday, personnel of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and Fire Services continued the search for the victims.

Four bodies were found in the river’s Tansing ghat area, said a police officer. They were identified as Shashirekha Alarb (35), her two daughters Nabina (14) and Puspanjali (5) and another girl, Shanti Sisa (8).

