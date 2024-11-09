3-storey building collapses in Kolar district, no casualties: Police

A three-storey building in Bangarapet, Kolar district, collapsed on Friday due to structural instability, police said, adding that no casualties were reported as the locals had safely evacuated the occupants of the building before the collapse. The residents have told the police that the owner was aware of structural issues for nearly two months but did not solve these problems (PTI)

According to officials familiar with the matter, the building on Budikote Road, owned by a person named B Rajkumar, began tilting noticeably early in the morning. Local residents, alarmed by the shift, immediately alerted the building’s residents. Within a matter of hours, all occupants, including families from four to five households, were evacuated, and shortly after, the building collapsed.

KGF superintendent of police (SP) KM Shantharaju said: “We’re coordinating with the Bangarapet municipal council to investigate possible negligence on the part of the building owner. We were notified about the building’s condition around 8 am and quickly cordoned off the area, disconnected the power supply, and banned nearby vehicular traffic. Fire personnel were deployed to assist, ensuring that all residents, including those in neighbouring buildings, were alerted. The structure fell at around 10.30 am.”

He further said that the cause of the collapse is under investigation and the owner is being questioned on the structural modifications. “Rajkumar mentioned that the building’s ground floor was constructed a decade ago, with the upper floors added four years ago. During recent renovations, a ground-floor wall reportedly weakened, which may have contributed to the incident,” Shantharaju said.

However, the residents have told the police that the owner was aware of structural issues for nearly two months but did not solve these problems. The collapse impacted surrounding infrastructure, damaging a private school’s boundary wall, while KEB Road traffic was temporarily suspended to ensure public safety, the officer added.