Home / India News / 4-5 big steel plants to be set up in Chhattisgarh’s Maoist-infested Bastar region

4-5 big steel plants to be set up in Chhattisgarh’s Maoist-infested Bastar region

A delegation from Dantewada visited chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday, seeking setting up of steel plants on identified land in the region.

india Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 08:53 IST
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Raipur
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said the plan to develop industries in Bastar was in line with the vision of slain Congress leader Mahendra Karma.
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said the plan to develop industries in Bastar was in line with the vision of slain Congress leader Mahendra Karma. (PTI Photo)
         

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has approved setting up of several major steel plants in Bastar for development of the region, officials said on Wednesday.

The announcement was made after a delegation of Sarpanch Sangh from Dantewada visited the chief minister at his residence on Wednesday and handed over a memorandum with the demand to establish industries in the region.

“Chief minister approved their demand and said that Shaheed Mahendra Karma Ji (Congress leader from Bastar who was allegedly killed by Maoists in Jiram Valley attack in 2013) always wanted Dantewada and Bastar to have major industries. As per his vision, we would develop the Bastar region. The state government would initiate the establishment of four to five major steel plants in the region,” a press release issued by Chhattisgarh Public Relations Department on Wednesday stated.

After handing over the memorandum to establish steel plants on the 500 acre land available in Ghotpal-Heeranar area of Geedam block, the delegation told CM that no land acquisition from farmers would be required for setting up these plants, the release stated.

The delegation said that establishing industries in Dantewada, Kanker, Kondagaon and other locations would create better employment opportunities for the local youth, the press release stated.

