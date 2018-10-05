4.5-magnitude earthquake hits Indo-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh, no casualties
The NCS, which works under the ministry of earth sciences, said the quake was reported at 12:45 pm at a depth of 33 km.india Updated: Oct 05, 2018 16:36 IST
A 4.5-magnitude earthquake hit the Indo-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh Friday afternoon, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
The NCS, which works under the ministry of earth sciences, said the quake was reported at 12:45 pm at a depth of 33 km.
First Published: Oct 05, 2018 16:36 IST