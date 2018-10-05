Today in New Delhi, India
Oct 05, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

4.5-magnitude earthquake hits Indo-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh, no casualties

The NCS, which works under the ministry of earth sciences, said the quake was reported at 12:45 pm at a depth of 33 km.

india Updated: Oct 05, 2018 16:36 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
earthquake India,earthquake UP,earthquake Indo-Nepal border
The NCS, which works under the ministry of earth sciences, said the quake was reported at 12:45 pm at a depth of 33 km. (HT File Photo)

A 4.5-magnitude earthquake hit the Indo-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh Friday afternoon, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The NCS, which works under the ministry of earth sciences, said the quake was reported at 12:45 pm at a depth of 33 km.

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 16:36 IST

tags

more from india