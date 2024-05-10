 4 held over gang war that killed 3 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

4 held over gang war that killed 3

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
May 10, 2024 07:30 AM IST

Four people arrested after three men killed in a gang war in Shivamogga. Police suspect deep-seated animosity as the reason behind the incident.

Four people were arrested on Thursday after three men were killed in a gang war in Shivamogga, the police said on Thursday while suspecting the reason to be a deep-seated animosity.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening near the Janata Mutton Stall in Lashkar Mohalla (File Photo)
The incident took place on Wednesday evening near the Janata Mutton Stall in Lashkar Mohalla (File Photo)

Shivamogga additional SP Anil Kumar said the incident took place on Wednesday evening near the Janata Mutton Stall in Lashkar Mohalla. The deceased were identified as Shoeb (35), resident of Tunga Nagara, Mohammed Ghouse (30), resident of Doddapete in Shivamogga and Mohammed Yasin (36). Yasin succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment in Shivamogga city hospital.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Police said that Shoeb and Ghouse were hacked to death allegedly death by Yasin’s gang in Shivamogga city on May 8.

Kumar said: “This incident took place due to an old rivalry. The gang of eight-ten people armed with lethal weapons came on five bikes and attempted to murder Yasin, who was near a mutton stall. In retaliation, Yasin’s gang attacked them, killing Ghouse and Shoeb. They occurred at around 6pm on Wednesday, and we have clues about the accused. Meanwhile, Yasin, who was seriously injured during the incident, died on Thursday evening.”

“An investigation into the matter is underway. Two separate cases were registered at Kote police station under IPC Section 302 (murder). We have arrested four people, and efforts are on to nab other accused, who are at large,” he added.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Kote Police Station in Shivamogga.

Shivamogga district superintendent of police Mithun Kumar personally oversaw the examination of the crime scene, underscoring the seriousness with which authorities are treating the matter. BJP MLA and former home minister Araga Jnanendra visited the area where the incident took place.

Explore India's rich political history with the Archives section on our exclusive Elections Product. Access all election content absolutely free, only on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 live , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / 4 held over gang war that killed 3

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On