4 held over gang war that killed 3

Four people were arrested on Thursday after three men were killed in a gang war in Shivamogga, the police said on Thursday while suspecting the reason to be a deep-seated animosity. The incident took place on Wednesday evening near the Janata Mutton Stall in Lashkar Mohalla (File Photo)

Shivamogga additional SP Anil Kumar said the incident took place on Wednesday evening near the Janata Mutton Stall in Lashkar Mohalla. The deceased were identified as Shoeb (35), resident of Tunga Nagara, Mohammed Ghouse (30), resident of Doddapete in Shivamogga and Mohammed Yasin (36). Yasin succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment in Shivamogga city hospital.

Police said that Shoeb and Ghouse were hacked to death allegedly death by Yasin’s gang in Shivamogga city on May 8.

Kumar said: “This incident took place due to an old rivalry. The gang of eight-ten people armed with lethal weapons came on five bikes and attempted to murder Yasin, who was near a mutton stall. In retaliation, Yasin’s gang attacked them, killing Ghouse and Shoeb. They occurred at around 6pm on Wednesday, and we have clues about the accused. Meanwhile, Yasin, who was seriously injured during the incident, died on Thursday evening.”

“An investigation into the matter is underway. Two separate cases were registered at Kote police station under IPC Section 302 (murder). We have arrested four people, and efforts are on to nab other accused, who are at large,” he added.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Kote Police Station in Shivamogga.

Shivamogga district superintendent of police Mithun Kumar personally oversaw the examination of the crime scene, underscoring the seriousness with which authorities are treating the matter. BJP MLA and former home minister Araga Jnanendra visited the area where the incident took place.