4 including man who paid assassins to murder Baba Tarsem Singh arrested: Police

RUDRAPUR: Four persons including the one who paid the two assassins to pull the trigger on Nanakmatta Gurdwara Kar Sewa chief Baba Tarsem Singh on March 28 have been arrested, a top Udham Singh Nagar district police officer said on Thursday. : Investigation underway at the site where dera chief of the Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara Baba Tarsem Singh was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants, in Udham Singh Nagar district, (PTI)

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Manjunath TC told reporters that the four persons were arrested from different areas of Uttar Pradesh. “The accused hired the shooters and helped them in various ways, including fleeing. The shooters are still absconding,” he said.

He identified the four people arrested in the case as Dilbagh Singh, Amandeep Singh alias Kala, Harminder alias Pindi and Balkar Singh.

Manjunath said Dilbagh Singh, who has several heinous crimes registered against him, is alleged to have paid the assassins while Amandeep Singh, a staff member of Gurudwara and a resident of Amariya in Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh, tipped off the killers about the movement of Baba Tarsem Singh. He did not elaborate on the role of the other two accused.

Tarsem Singh was allegedly shot dead by two men unidentified men on the premises of the shrine in Nanakmatta town. According to the police, the incident took place at around 6.15am when two of the accused arrived on a motorcycle and the one riding pillion opened fire at him using a rifle.

The SSP said the special investigation team (SIT) formed after the murder identified the two assasins on a motorcycle after scanning CCTV camera footage as Sarbjeet Singh, a resident of Taran Taran and Amarjeet Singh alias Bittoo alias Ganda, a resident of Kammo in Amritsar (both in Punjab). Police said Amarjeet Singh was the pillon rider who opened fire.

“Both came to Nanakmatta on March 19 and stayed at the Nanakmatta Gurudwara Sarai. Sarbjit produced his Aadhaar card and mobile number while taking the room. Both are professional criminals”, said the SSP.

Sarbjeet’s call records indicated that he was in Rampur, Bazpur, Kichha, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur between March 19 and March 27. He bought a mobile phone from Tilhar area of Shahjahanpur, which he used to contact people such as Dilbagh Singh, Balkar Singh, Satnam Singh, Pargat Singh and Harwinder Singh of Kabirpur in Powayan of district Shahjahanpur.

The SSP said these accused conspired to kill Tarsem Singh in an effort to take control of Dera Kar Sewa of Nanakmatta and other prominent deras in the Terai region. “Dilbag and his companions hired Sarbjeet and Amarjeet for ₹10 lakh kill the Baba and gave ₹1.6 lakh to him in advance”, he said.

“After committing the crime, both accused reached Dilbagh Singh’s house and got ₹5 lakh as decided and fled with his help. SIT is chasing the shooters and some other whose name has cropped up,” Manjunath said.