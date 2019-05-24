4 judges elevated to top court sworn in by CJI Gogoi 

The number of judges in the Supreme Court touched its full strength of 31 on Friday after justice BR Gavai, justice Surya Kant, justice Aniruddha Bose and justice AS Bopanna were sworn in by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

Gogoi has cleared 10 appointments to the top court since he took over in October 2018. The Centre in April had returned the SC collegium’s recommendation to elevate Jharkhand high court chief justice Bose and Gauhati HC chief justice Bopanna to the top court. But on May 8, the collegium – comprising the SC’s top five judges headed by the CJI – reiterated its April 12 recommendation to appoint them.

Following the government’s objection, the collegium said in its resolution that it had kept in mind the twin parameters of seniority and merit while recommending the names. “Since nothing adverse regarding competence, conduct or integrity of Justices Aniruddha Bose and AS Bopanna, has been pointed out”, their appointment was reiterated, according to the resolution.

On the same day, the collegium also cleared the appointments of justice Gavai of the Bombay high court and justice Surya Kant, chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court.

First Published: May 24, 2019 23:59 IST