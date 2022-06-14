4 men buried alive in Guwahati building collapse due to landslide: Officials

Four people are feared to have died after a landslide past Monday midnight led to the collapse of a building in Guwahati where they were sleeping, people aware of the matter said.

“They got trapped and didn’t get much time to escape as per the eyewitnesses,” an official from Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

All of them were construction workers and were staying in the building on rent, police said, adding that they were buried alive in their sleep.

Police said rescue workers were yet to find their bodies because of heavy rains.

Heavy rain since Monday evening has caused waterlogging of many localities across Guwahati. The other areas in Guwahati where landslides were reported include Kamakhya, Kharghuli, Hengerabari, Silpukhuri and Chandmari Colony.

The regional meteorological centre has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in the northeastern states over the next four days.

The four were identified as Munwar Hussain, Mofizul Haque, Amrul Haque and Asanur Ali.

The state government has issued an advisory, asking people to stay at home and not venture out unless necessary.

“If your residence is prone to waterlogging/landslides, please consider shifting to a safer location or please contact district administration 1077/ 86381 12297,” the Kamrup Metropolitan district administration tweeted.