4 of family found dead in Maharashtra’s Nanded, mass suicide suspected

A farmer, his wife and their two sons were found dead in two different locations in Maharashtra’s Nanded district on Thursday morning, in what police suspect to be a mass suicide, an official said. The family belonged to the small-scale farming community, but it is not yet confirmed if financial distress or a domestic crisis triggered the suicide(PTI/Representational Image)

Around 8 am, the bodies of Ramesh Sonaji Lakhe (51) and his wife Radhabai Lakhe (45) were discovered on a cot in their home at Jawala Murar village in Mudkhed tehsil, he said.

The bodies of their sons, Umesh (25) and Bajrang (23), were subsequently found on nearby railway lines. It appears they jumped in front of a speeding train, the official said.

Also read: Dalit student’s suicide case: SIT adds forgery charges against college director, son | Hindustan Times

Police inspector Dattatray Manthale told reporters, “The parents were found dead inside their home, while the sons took their lives on the railway tracks. We have asked a Forensic Science Laboratory team to collect evidence. The truth will come out only after a thorough technical investigation and autopsy.”

While the nature of their death appears to be part of a suicide pact, police said the exact circumstances remain unclear.

The family belonged to the small-scale farming community, but it is not yet confirmed if financial distress or a domestic crisis triggered the extreme step, the official said.

Also read: Student found dead in Greater Noida hostel; suicide note hints at academic stress | Hindustan Times

Neighbours described the Lakhes as a hardworking family who struggled against the odds of small-land farming to sustain themselves.

The Nanded rural police are recording statements of relatives and checking for notes or final messages left by the family.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).