4 RPF cops suspended over theft of 288 PDS rice sacks

india

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 12:27 IST

Four policemen of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) have been suspended after nearly 300 sacks of rice meant for the public distribution system were stolen from a freight train in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district.

RPF’s director-general Arun Kumar suspended inspector LK Das, assistant sub-inspector SK Kumar, and havildars RV Thakur and D Baxla when they failed to register a case after 288 rice sacks were found stolen on January 8 from the Jharsuguda railway station, said a senior RPF official on Tuesday.

The stolen sacks of rice, which were being carried in a freight train from the godowns of Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation in Bargarh district to Jharkhand’s Ranchi, were found at an abandoned house near the Jharsuguda station.

The Government Railway Police, which recovered the sacks from the house and arrested three people, had informed senior RPF officials about the suspicious role of the RPF officials on duty.