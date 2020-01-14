e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / India News / 4 RPF cops suspended over theft of 288 PDS rice sacks

4 RPF cops suspended over theft of 288 PDS rice sacks

The stolen sacks of rice were being carried in a freight train from the godowns of Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation in Bargarh district to Jharkhand’s Ranchi.

india Updated: Jan 14, 2020 12:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
The stolen sacks of rice were found at an abandoned house near the Jharsuguda station.
The stolen sacks of rice were found at an abandoned house near the Jharsuguda station.(HT file photo)
         

Four policemen of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) have been suspended after nearly 300 sacks of rice meant for the public distribution system were stolen from a freight train in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district.

RPF’s director-general Arun Kumar suspended inspector LK Das, assistant sub-inspector SK Kumar, and havildars RV Thakur and D Baxla when they failed to register a case after 288 rice sacks were found stolen on January 8 from the Jharsuguda railway station, said a senior RPF official on Tuesday.

The stolen sacks of rice, which were being carried in a freight train from the godowns of Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation in Bargarh district to Jharkhand’s Ranchi, were found at an abandoned house near the Jharsuguda station.

The Government Railway Police, which recovered the sacks from the house and arrested three people, had informed senior RPF officials about the suspicious role of the RPF officials on duty.

tags
top news
Summon members of WhatsApp group linked to JNU violence: Delhi HC
Summon members of WhatsApp group linked to JNU violence: Delhi HC
Delhi HC directs police to look into restrictions on Shaheen Bagh stretch
Delhi HC directs police to look into restrictions on Shaheen Bagh stretch
WPI inflation surged to 2.59 per cent in December, stung by onion price rise
WPI inflation surged to 2.59 per cent in December, stung by onion price rise
Kerala moves SC against citizenship act, first to confront Centre on CAA
Kerala moves SC against citizenship act, first to confront Centre on CAA
How Kia Carnival MPV could take the fight to Toyota Innova’s age-old bastion
How Kia Carnival MPV could take the fight to Toyota Innova’s age-old bastion
Analysis | Is India heading into a stagflation?
Analysis | Is India heading into a stagflation?
‘India’s approach nationalistic’: Ramiz on what separates IND & PAK - Watch
‘India’s approach nationalistic’: Ramiz on what separates IND & PAK - Watch
Deepika Padukone is a hero for she stood up as big Bollywood stayed silent
Deepika Padukone is a hero for she stood up as big Bollywood stayed silent
trending topics
Pongal 2020 WishesP ChidambaramDSSSB Recruitment 2020Ritu NandaMakar Sankranti 2020Bollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020Hrithik RoshanPongal Recipes

don't miss

latest news

india news