4 workers killed after inhaling toxic gas in Haryana factory

Four workers at a factory in Haryana’s Jhajjar district were killed on Wednesday after they inhaled toxic gas emanating from a tank used for dumping liquid waste and other garbage, officials said.

The incident took place at a gas kit paper manufacturing unit in Rohad village in Bahadurgarh. “The incident took place in the afternoon when the tank was being cleaned through a pipe attached with a tractor. One of the workers entered the tank to help the tractor operator lift the garbage. He fell unconscious after inhaling toxic gas. Five others also suffered when they entered the tank to rescue him,” Jhajjar deputy commissioner Captain Shakti Singh said. “A joint committee of local officials at the department of industrial safety and fire service have been directed to probe the incident.”

The workers were rushed to a private hospital where four of them, all from Uttar Pradesh, were declared brought dead. The remaining two have been admitted to the ICU. htc