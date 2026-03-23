Grooms stuck in Gulf amid US-Iran war, brides in Bihar hope for a miracle

The ceremonial turban for Minhaz is ready. The invitation cards have been distributed. Cars, buses, hotels and caterers - everything has been booked. The Qazi (cleric) is also ready to perform the marriage ceremony on March 30. The house is abuzz with festive energy, yet one absence weighs heavily on everyone: the groom himself has failed to arrive. A groom's father waits for the return of his son, who is currently stuck in the Strait of Hormuz. (HT Photo)

As the appointed time draws near, guests wait in anticipation. But at the very last moment, news arrives that Minhaz will not be able to travel from Kuwait.

“I have apologised to the bride's family and the villagers and requested them to fix another date after the Gulf situation eases,” his father, Rafi Khan, said.

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Weddings stuck amid US-Iran war In Khandail village in Sherghati block of Gaya district, dozens of families have fixed wedding dates, yet the grooms remain stranded abroad. The reason is the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran. The situation in the Gulf nations has deteriorated: flights are being cancelled and airfares are soaring.

Remittances from the Gulf have transformed the face of Khandail village. A bank, an ATM, a health sub-centre and gleaming concrete houses now dot the settlement. However, these very earnings have now become a source of anxiety.

More than 400 young men from Khandail and nearby villages - Imlithan, Jaipur, Ratanpur and Pandaul under Cherki panchayat - work in Gulf countries. Nearly every other household has a member abroad. It has long been a tradition for them to return home during the festivals of Eid and Bakrid. This time, however, the ongoing conflict has thrown everything into disarray.

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The weddings of several young men are scheduled for March, and their families now face uncertainty over whether the ceremonies will go ahead as planned or be postponed.

Jalil Shah's family is grappling with the same anxiety. His son's wedding is scheduled for March 30 in Erki village in Jehanabad. The invitation cards have already been distributed, but his son is currently stranded in Qatar. He had booked a ticket for March 26, but his flight has already been cancelled twice.

“We have completed all our preparations. If my son arrives, the wedding procession will proceed as planned. Nevertheless, we are still hopeful,” Shah said.

Amid the wedding preparations, the family is also facing an LPG cylinder shortage. To manage this, the cook has been instructed to prepare food on a traditional wood-fired stove. “If necessary, we are even prepared to forgo the hotel venue,” he added.

Mukhiya pati (village head’s husband) Javed Khan said several families in the village were now actively working on a Plan B. If the groom fails to arrive on time, the nikah (wedding ceremony) could be conducted online.

“There are two weddings in my own family. One groom is in Bahrain and the other is in Qatar. Neither has been able to arrive yet,” he said.

Villagers acknowledge that the government can do little, as the circumstances are international in nature. However, they remain hopeful of receiving assistance from the Indian Embassy.

Besides Saudi Arabia, the situation is reportedly even worse in Kuwait and Qatar. Amid missile attacks, people are spending sleepless nights, taking shelter in bunkers or on the streets, said Nasir Khan, who recently returned home after spending ₹60,000 on an air ticket.

US-Iran war disrupts travel The crisis comes amid a war between the United States, Israel and Iran that began on February 28, when US-Israeli forces launched strikes on Iranian targets. Iran has since retaliated with missile and drone attacks across the region, including strikes targeting US bases and infrastructure in Gulf countries.

The hostilities have led to widespread disruption of air travel, with several countries in the Middle East temporarily closing their airspace and airlines cancelling thousands of flights. The conflict has left many migrant workers stranded in Gulf nations and unable to return home, affecting travel plans, employment and family events such as weddings.