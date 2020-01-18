42,000 postcards in support of CAA sent to PM Modi from Vadodara

india

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 14:09 IST

BJP workers have sent over 42 thousand postcards, collected from residents of the Vadodara district, to show their support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Centre’s move on the amended Citizenship Act.

The BJP workers on Friday took out a rally to the local post office before sending the postcards in a lot to the Prime Minister.

Ranjanaben Bhatt, Lok Sabha MP, who led the march on Friday said that this was a gesture by the Vadodara residents to thank and appreciate the work done by PM Modi.

“Our workers went ahead and met the people and asked them to fill out postcards in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). But in most of the cases, the people themselves handed over the postcards showing their support to the CAA and PM Modi. Today, we have posted 42,000 postcards and there are some 20,000-25,000 more people who will do so on a later date,” Ranjanaben Bhatt told ANI here.

“The people of Vadodara are with Narendra Modiji, and this is their way of showing their support,” she added.

The CAA grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.