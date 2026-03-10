₹4,474 cr railway line expansion gets cabinet approval

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, approved two projects of the railways ministry worth ₹4,474 crore. The projects include the fourth line of Sainthia Pakur and Santragachi- Kharagpur. The two projects covering five districts across West Bengal and Jharkhand will increase the existing railway network. (File Mint photo)

The increased line capacity aims to significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways, a government statement said. It also said that the two multi-tracking proposals will streamline operations and alleviate congestion.

“The two projects covering five districts across West Bengal and Jharkhand will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 192 km. The approved multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to around 5,652 villages, with a population of about 147 lakhs,” the government release stated.

Also Read:The shadowy side of e-commerce

The proposed capacity enhancement will improve rail connectivity to several prominent tourist destinations across the country, including Bolpur-Shantiniketan, Nandikeshwari temple (Shaktipeeth), Tarapith (Shaktipeeth), Patachitra Gram, Dhadika forest, Bhimbandh wildlife sanctuary, Rameshwar Kund, it said.

The approved projects are essential routes for transporting commodities such as coal, stone, dolomite, cement, slag, gypsum, iron and steel, foodgrains, POL, and containers.

“The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 31 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). The Railways being an environment friendly and energy efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimizing logistics cost of the country, reduce oil import (6 crore litres) and lower CO2 emissions (28 crore kg) which is equivalent to plantation of one crore trees,” the statement read.

The projects are planned on PM-Gati Shakti National master plan with focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity and logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations, it said.

The cabinet also approved the declaration of Madurai Airport as an international airport, one of the oldest airports in Tamil Nadu that serves as a crucial gateway to southern Tamil Nadu and plays a pivotal role in promoting tourism and pilgrimage.

“Elevating Madurai airport to international status would enhance regional connectivity, promote trade, and drive economic development in the region. The airport’s potential to attract international pilgrims and businesses aligns with the city’s historical prominence,” the government said.