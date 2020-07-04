45-year-old woman murdered in moving cab in Kolkata

india

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 11:28 IST

A 45-year-old woman was murdered by a cab driver in Kolkata on Friday. The driver and the woman knew each other and the accused owed the woman Rs 30,000.

The man murdered the woman by slitting her throat and dumped the body in a canal in east Kolkata. The accused has been arrested by the authorities and will be produced before the court on Saturday.

“The man, Shiv Shankar Das, 35, owed Laxmi Das, Rs 30,000. He wanted to borrow more money. When the woman declined and demanded the previous sum back, Das murdered her,” said a senior officer of the Kolkata Police’s detective department.

The woman used to work as a maid in the Charu Market area in south Kolkata.

On Friday, around 12:30 pm, Shiv Shankar asked Laxmi to meet him. He picked her up in the cab and later murdered her. When Laxmi didn’t return home, her family members called Shiv Shankar. He, however, refused to divulge any details and instead switched off his mobile. They then informed the police.

“The accused was picked up for questioning. He confessed during the interrogation and led us to the spot where he had dumped the body late in the night,” said the officer.