5 dead, 19 injured in blast at firecracker factory near Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi

In yet another blast in a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu, five people were killed on Friday and 19 others were injured in Kalayarkurichi village near Sivakasi-- the hub of the firecracker industry. The deceased are yet to be identified.

The explosion happened around 4.30 pm and rescue operations went on for at least five hours, said Virudhunagar district collector R Kannan.

Fire engines and rescue teams were pressed into service and the injured are being treated at the Sivakasi government hospital. “The cause of the fire is mishandling of chemicals,” the collector said. The fire spread to surrounding sheds where the chemicals were stored and were destroyed in the accident.

This is the third such fire incident in Virudhunagar this year. Previously, on February 12, there was an explosion in a fireworks unit in Achankulam near Sattur in Virudhunagar district where the toll rose to as many as 23 deaths and 30 others were injured. On February 13, one man suffered injuries in a firecrackers unit near Sivakasi.