5 from a Raipur family found dead in Chhattisgarh

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 13:21 IST

Five members of a single family were found dead in a house in outskirts of Raipur city on Tuesday morning, officials said. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

“We have found five bodies in a house in Kendri village under Abhanpur police station. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a team of FSL rushed to the spot,” said superintendent of police (SP) Raipur, Ajay Yadav.

Meanwhile, state home minister, Tamradhwaj Sahu, has ordered an inquiry in the incident and expressed his condolences over the deaths.

“The circumstantial evidences suggests that the head of the family Kamlesh Sahu died by suicide after killing other four members of the family including his wife, mother and two kids,” said the SP.