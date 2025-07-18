Search
5 killed after car rams lorry in Hyderabad, say police

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 18, 2025 05:27 pm IST

What really caused the accident is not yet clear, however, the police said that it might have happened due to over-speeding.

Five people died in Hyderabad during the early hours of Friday after the car they were travelling in hit the rear of a lorry on the city's Outer Ring Road, PTI reported citing police.

Three people died on the spot after the accident, the police said, while the other two succumbed to their injuries in a hospital. (Representational Photo)
Three people died on the spot after the accident, the report added, while the other two were rushed to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

More details about the accident are awaited.

Road accidents due to over speeding are not uncommonly reported in India.

Last Saturday, on July 12, two friends lost their lives after their bike, being driven at a high speed, rammed into a signage board on Uran flyover in Navi Mumbai, on their way to Peerwadi beach. There were 25-foot-long skid marks on the road and the signage pole was bent, indicating the force of the crash, said a police officer.

In Chandigarh, an unidentified pedestrian, believed to be around 45 years old, died after being hit by a speeding vehicle in a hit-and-run incident. The accident happened on Madhya Marg near the petrol pump in Sector 17 around 12.40 am on Sunday, July 13. The victim succumbed to injuries at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in sector 16.

News / India News / 5 killed after car rams lorry in Hyderabad, say police
