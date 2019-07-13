5 killed as cab skids off road, plunges into gorge in J-K’s Ramban

Five people, including two minor girls, died and three others sustained injuries when a car they were travelling in rolled down into a deep gorge in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

“The cab with eight passengers on board plunged into a gorge on Alinbass-Ukhral link road in Ramsu area of the district this evening,” said Ramban SSP, Anita Sharma.

The cab was on its way to Alinbass from Ukhral when it skidded off the road.

The SSP said that a rescue operation was launched by the police with the help of locals.

The police officer further informed that four people died on the spot while the driver succumbed to his injuries at Ramban district hospital.

“There were eight people on board the ill-fated vehicle, including its driver. The cause of the accident remains a subject of investigation but it was a link road where the accident occurred. Whether driver was over speeding or something else happened will be established in the probe. The police have initiated the investigations,” she said.

The deceased have been identified as Neelofar Bano, 16, daughter of Mohammed Ashraf Jaral of Khudmalla Danmasta, Tarda Devi, 54, wife of Dhyan Chand of Batote, Sanvi Devi, 10, daughter of Subash Singh of Krimchi, Mohammad Iqbal Jaral of Alinbass and driver Javed Ahmed Jaral, 45, of Alinbass Bati.

It may be stated here that there has been no let up on road accidents in Jammu and Kashmir State.

At least 35 people were killed and 17 others were injured when an overloaded mini bus veered off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on July 1.

On June 27, 11 students from Poonch died in a road accident on Mughal Road when an over speeding Tempo Traveller skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge. Among the 11 dead, nine were girls.

The students were on an excursion from Surankote tehsil in Poonch district to Mugal road.

