5 labourers crushed to death after speeding car loses control in Haryana’s Hisar

Five labourers were killed and five others seriously injured early on Wednesday after an over-speeding car crushed them to death in Haryana’s Hisar town, police said.

“Prima facie, police came to know that construction work is going on at an over-bridge and the labourers started work early in the morning… A speeding I-20 car lost control and crushed five labourers, who were working on the bridge. They died on the spot,” police spokesperson Harish Bhardwaj said.

“Police have started a further investigation into the matter,” Bhardwaj said.

He also said those who were injured in the accident have been shifted to a hospital.

The dead have been identified as Bhushan, Shankar, Govardhan, Vikas and Sattan Kumar. The bodies have been sent for a postmortem examination at the local general hospital.

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 11:08 IST