5 labourers crushed to death after speeding car loses control in Haryana’s Hisar
The dead have been identified as Bhushan, Shankar, Govardhan, Vikas and Sattan Kumar. The bodies have been sent for a postmortem examination at the local general hospital.india Updated: Nov 21, 2018 11:19 IST
Five labourers were killed and five others seriously injured early on Wednesday after an over-speeding car crushed them to death in Haryana’s Hisar town, police said.
“Prima facie, police came to know that construction work is going on at an over-bridge and the labourers started work early in the morning… A speeding I-20 car lost control and crushed five labourers, who were working on the bridge. They died on the spot,” police spokesperson Harish Bhardwaj said.
“Police have started a further investigation into the matter,” Bhardwaj said.
He also said those who were injured in the accident have been shifted to a hospital.
The dead have been identified as Bhushan, Shankar, Govardhan, Vikas and Sattan Kumar. The bodies have been sent for a postmortem examination at the local general hospital.
First Published: Nov 21, 2018 11:08 IST