5 rebel Trinamool leaders meet Amit Shah, join BJP
Five rebel leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after they met Union home minister Amit Shah at his house in the national capital. The BJP had flown the rebel TMC leaders, including former West Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, former Howrah mayor Rathin Chakraborty and actor Rudranil Ghosh, to Delhi in a chartered plane earlier in the day.
"Former TMC leaders Mr. Rajib Banerjee, Ms. Baishali Dalmiya, Mr. Prabir Ghoshal, Mr. Rathin Chakraborti and Mr. Rudranil Ghosh joined BJP today in New Delhi. I am sure their induction will further strengthen BJP’s fight for Sonar Bangla," Shah tweeted.
Banerjee had resigned from the Domjur assembly seat in Howrah on Friday; Dalmiya is the sitting MLA from Bally in Howrah and who was expelled by the TMC recently; Prabir Ghosal is the MLA from Uttarpara in Hooghly district; Rathin Chakraborty is the former mayor of Howrah town and Ghosh, who recently started speaking against the ruling party in West Bengal.
Ghosh used to be a CPI(M) supporter during the Left era and switched over to the TMC after Mamata Banerjee came to power. Dalmiya, a businesswoman and daughter of former BCCI president Jagmohan Dalmiya, joined politics in 2016. Ghosal, a senior journalist, also joined in the same year.
The Union home minister was scheduled to arrive in Kolkata around 11pm on Friday but had to cancel the trip in view of the security threat in the national capital. He was supposed to welcome the dissident TMC leaders into the BJP at a rally in Howrah district on Sunday afternoon.
ED arrests Joint MD of rice export firm KRBL in AgustaWestland scam
- Gupta was produced before the court of Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar at Rouse Avenue Courts on Saturday. The court sent him to five days custody of the Enforcement Directorate.
'Use facts to counter misgivings on farm laws': PM Modi
- The PM said even a single member party has a role to play in countering the misconceptions.
Mumbai court refuses bail to car designer Dilip Chhabria
- Loans averaging ₹42 lakh per car were availed by the firm on around 90 of the total 120 cars sold by the company in India. In some cases, loans had been availed even after the vehicles had already been sold to customers.
Rakesh Tikait is the cynosure of many eyes – not just farmers
Delhi Police, families of injured personnel stage protest against Jan 26 attack
TMC accuses Congress of murdering party worker in Bengal village
- The TMC alleged that Momin was killed when he got into an altercation with Ibrahim Momin, a local Congress leader, and his associates. The victim was allegedly hacked with sickles. He died on the spot.
PM Modi should talk to farmers directly, says Congress' Ashok Gehlot
IIM Lucknow to study effect of 'stress and strain' on CRPF jawans
Myntra to change its logo: Here is why
Future group's Biyani says Amazon creating confusion, playing dog in the manger
