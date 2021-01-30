IND USA
Rajib Banerjee, Vaishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghosal, Rathin Chakraborty and actor Rudranil Ghosh joined the BJP.(Amit Shah/Twitter Photo)
Rajib Banerjee, Vaishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghosal, Rathin Chakraborty and actor Rudranil Ghosh joined the BJP.(Amit Shah/Twitter Photo)
5 rebel Trinamool leaders meet Amit Shah, join BJP

The BJP had flown the rebel leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to Delhi in a chartered plane earlier in the day.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:21 PM IST

Five rebel leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after they met Union home minister Amit Shah at his house in the national capital. The BJP had flown the rebel TMC leaders, including former West Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, former Howrah mayor Rathin Chakraborty and actor Rudranil Ghosh, to Delhi in a chartered plane earlier in the day.

"Former TMC leaders Mr. Rajib Banerjee, Ms. Baishali Dalmiya, Mr. Prabir Ghoshal, Mr. Rathin Chakraborti and Mr. Rudranil Ghosh joined BJP today in New Delhi. I am sure their induction will further strengthen BJP’s fight for Sonar Bangla," Shah tweeted.


Banerjee had resigned from the Domjur assembly seat in Howrah on Friday; Dalmiya is the sitting MLA from Bally in Howrah and who was expelled by the TMC recently; Prabir Ghosal is the MLA from Uttarpara in Hooghly district; Rathin Chakraborty is the former mayor of Howrah town and Ghosh, who recently started speaking against the ruling party in West Bengal.

Ghosh used to be a CPI(M) supporter during the Left era and switched over to the TMC after Mamata Banerjee came to power. Dalmiya, a businesswoman and daughter of former BCCI president Jagmohan Dalmiya, joined politics in 2016. Ghosal, a senior journalist, also joined in the same year.

The Union home minister was scheduled to arrive in Kolkata around 11pm on Friday but had to cancel the trip in view of the security threat in the national capital. He was supposed to welcome the dissident TMC leaders into the BJP at a rally in Howrah district on Sunday afternoon.

