50 Indians serving with Russian military want to quit, come home: Govt

NEW DELHI: About 50 Indian nationals currently serving with the Russian military have approached Indian authorities seeking help to be discharged and both countries are working to find a resolution to the matter, the external affairs ministry said on Friday. A Russian Interior Ministry's combat unit involved in the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in Grozny, Russia on June 29, 2024. (REUTERS FILE)

New Delhi had sought a “verified stop” to the recruitment of Indians in the Russian Army after four Indians were killed this year while serving with units deployed on the frontlines of the conflict in Ukraine. Most Indians were employed as support staff, such as cooks and helpers, and accompanied their units to the war front.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also raised the matter with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their recent annual summit in Moscow and sought the early discharge and repatriation of the Indian nationals.

When external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked at a regular media briefing about the status of efforts to bring back the Indian nationals from Russia, he said that, according to citizens serving in the Russian military and their families, about 50 Indians have so far sought help for their discharge.

“These are cases where the individual or his family members have approached us for assistance in securing their early discharge,” he said.

“This particular issue has been raised by us at all levels, including at the leadership level. This issue was also taken up by our prime minister when he met President Putin during the annual summit. The Russian side has responded positively, we are both working for early discharge of the Indian nationals and hopefully, they’ll come back home soon.”

Ten Indians who were recruited by the Russian Army have already returned to the country.

Some reports have suggested that the actual number of Indians serving in the Russian military could be as high as 100. Some of the Indian nationals have issued video appeals for help, saying they are on the frontlines of the conflict in Ukraine and that several foreign nationals serving in their units have been killed or injured.

Besides Indians, residents of neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka have also been recruited by the Russian military.