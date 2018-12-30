51st Mann Ki Baat 2018 Live: PM Modi talks about positive websites, asks people to share inspiring stories
12:05 pm IST
12:03 pm IST
12:01 pm IST
12:00 am IST
11:59 am IST
11:42 am IST
11:40 am IST
11:35 am IST
11:34 am IST
11:32 am IST
11:31 am IST
11:28 am IST
11:26 am IST
11:20 am IST
11:18 am IST
11:15 am IST
11:13 am IST
11:10 am IST
11:03 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the 51st edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. The programme that was started in October 2014, months after the Modi government assumed office, is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. In its previous episodes, PM Modi has spoken on issues of social, national as well as international implication including education of the girl child, tackling exam stress, climate change and drug menace.
Here are the updates:
India secured a place of pride and glory in the entire world: PM Modi
Country secured a place of pride and glory in the entire world. The highest United Nations Environment Award ‘Champions of the Earth’ was conferred upon India, says Prime Minister Modi.
PM Modi announces launch of Sardar Patel Award
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of Sardar Patel Award for national integration which will be awarded to those who will have contributed to national unity and integrity in any form.
2019 marks the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi: PM Modi
As 2019 marks the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the noble works of the leader as well as Nelson Mandela.
FSSAI to initiate the ‘Eat Right India’ health campaign soon: PM Modi
On the occasion of Gandhi’s 150th anniversary, FSSAI will ensure safe and healthy habits through ‘Eat Right India’ campaign in order to ensure food safety and to regulate healthy habits among people. FSSAI is doing the work of ensuring people’s health and reiterating the importance of this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to partake in the campaign to ensure good health.
South African president Cyril Ramaphosa to be chief guest for Republic Day celebrations in 2019: PM Modi
South African president Cyril Ramaphosa will be the chief guest for Republic Day celebrations in 2019, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PM Modi congratulates Hanaya for winning gold medal in Karate Championship
12-year-old Hanaya from Anantnag in Kashmir has won a gold medal in Karate Championship in Korea. She trained hard with perseverance and fervour, studied its nuances and proved herself. On behalf of all countrymen, I wish her a bright future, says PM Modi.
PM Modi congratulates Rajni for winning gold medal in Junior National Women Boxing Championship
There was a lot of discussion in media about a 16 year old daughter, Rajni who won a gold medal in Junior National Women Boxing Championship. When she expressed her wishes to learn boxing to her father, he did everything within his capacity and helped her.
She had to start her practice with old gloves as her family’s financial condition was not good. Despite that she didn’t lose hope and continued boxing. She has also won a medal in Serbia. I congratulate her and thank her parents for supporting her, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PM Modi highlights free services given by Bijnor doctors
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights the free services given out by doctors at Bijnor. He also said that over 100 people were benefitted by the free camps.
PM Modi salutes services provided by young doctors
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails and salutes the services provided by young doctors who organizes free medical camps for poor patient.
Kumbh is huge as well as divine: PM Modi
Kumbh Mela is beginning from January 15 in Prayagraj. Kumbh is huge as well as divine. UNESCO listed Kumbh in Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity last year, says Prime Minister Modi.
PM Narendra Modi speaks about different websites which write on social stories
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks about different websites which write on social stories that include social entrepreneurship and other positive stories. He referred to websites such as betterstory.com, yourstory.com, sanskritbharati.in and positiveindian.com and asked people to share such positive stories in an effort to initiate positive discussions among people.
In a first, government unfurls tricolour on 75th anniversary of Azad hind government at Red fort: PM
On the 75th anniversary of Azad hind government, a tricolour was unfurled at Delhi’s Red fort for the first time, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PM Modi speaks of ‘Swacchh Bharat’ mission’s success
PM Modi speaks of how the cleanliness campaign ‘Swacchh Bharat’ mission has become successful as 3 lakh people gathered to participate in a cleanliness drive.
Hope India’s journey on the path of advancement and progress continues through 2019 too: PM
It was during this very year that our country has successfully accomplished the Nuclear Triad, which means we are now armed with nuclear capabilities-in water, on land and in the sky as well. I sincerely hope that India’s journey on the path of advancement and progress continues through 2019 too. Taking her to newer heights with her inner strengths,says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Our daughters have made us proud in 2018: PM Modi
Our daughters have made us proud in 2018. The 16-year-Rajni won the gold medal in Junior women’s boxing Championship. Pune’s 20-year-old Vedangi Kulkarni has become the fastest Asian woman to travel around the world on a cycle. For 159 days, she used to cycle 300km each day. Her passion for cycling is commendable, says PM Modi.
Electricity has reached every village of the country: PM Modi
In 2018,health insurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat was launched. Electricity reached every village of the country. World agencies recognise that India is pulling its citizens out of poverty at a record pace, says Modi
India is pulling its people out of poverty: PM Modi
World’s top rated agencies have accepted that, India is pulling its people out of poverty, says Prime Minister Modi.
I hope in 2019 too, India will continue its journey of growth and development: PM Modi
I hope that in 2019 too, India will continue its journey of growth and development, says PM Modi
Happy to be connecting once again, thanks to Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi
Happy to be connecting once again, thanks to Mann Ki Baat, says PM Narendra Modi