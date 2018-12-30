51st Mann Ki Baat 2018 Live: PM Modi talks about positive websites, asks people to share inspiring stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the 51st edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. The programme that was started in October 2014, months after the Modi government assumed office, is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. In its previous episodes, PM Modi has spoken on issues of social, national as well as international implication including education of the girl child, tackling exam stress, climate change and drug menace.

Here are the updates:

12:05 pm IST India secured a place of pride and glory in the entire world: PM Modi Country secured a place of pride and glory in the entire world. The highest United Nations Environment Award ‘Champions of the Earth’ was conferred upon India, says Prime Minister Modi.





12:03 pm IST PM Modi announces launch of Sardar Patel Award Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of Sardar Patel Award for national integration which will be awarded to those who will have contributed to national unity and integrity in any form.





12:01 pm IST 2019 marks the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi: PM Modi As 2019 marks the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the noble works of the leader as well as Nelson Mandela.





12:00 am IST FSSAI to initiate the ‘Eat Right India’ health campaign soon: PM Modi On the occasion of Gandhi’s 150th anniversary, FSSAI will ensure safe and healthy habits through ‘Eat Right India’ campaign in order to ensure food safety and to regulate healthy habits among people. FSSAI is doing the work of ensuring people’s health and reiterating the importance of this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to partake in the campaign to ensure good health.





11:59 am IST South African president Cyril Ramaphosa to be chief guest for Republic Day celebrations in 2019: PM Modi South African president Cyril Ramaphosa will be the chief guest for Republic Day celebrations in 2019, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





11:42 am IST PM Modi congratulates Hanaya for winning gold medal in Karate Championship 12-year-old Hanaya from Anantnag in Kashmir has won a gold medal in Karate Championship in Korea. She trained hard with perseverance and fervour, studied its nuances and proved herself. On behalf of all countrymen, I wish her a bright future, says PM Modi.





11:40 am IST PM Modi congratulates Rajni for winning gold medal in Junior National Women Boxing Championship There was a lot of discussion in media about a 16 year old daughter, Rajni who won a gold medal in Junior National Women Boxing Championship. When she expressed her wishes to learn boxing to her father, he did everything within his capacity and helped her. She had to start her practice with old gloves as her family’s financial condition was not good. Despite that she didn’t lose hope and continued boxing. She has also won a medal in Serbia. I congratulate her and thank her parents for supporting her, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





11:35 am IST PM Modi highlights free services given by Bijnor doctors Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights the free services given out by doctors at Bijnor. He also said that over 100 people were benefitted by the free camps.





11:34 am IST PM Modi salutes services provided by young doctors Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails and salutes the services provided by young doctors who organizes free medical camps for poor patient.





11:32 am IST Kumbh is huge as well as divine: PM Modi Kumbh Mela is beginning from January 15 in Prayagraj. Kumbh is huge as well as divine. UNESCO listed Kumbh in Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity last year, says Prime Minister Modi.





11:31 am IST PM Narendra Modi speaks about different websites which write on social stories Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks about different websites which write on social stories that include social entrepreneurship and other positive stories. He referred to websites such as betterstory.com, yourstory.com, sanskritbharati.in and positiveindian.com and asked people to share such positive stories in an effort to initiate positive discussions among people.





11:28 am IST In a first, government unfurls tricolour on 75th anniversary of Azad hind government at Red fort: PM On the 75th anniversary of Azad hind government, a tricolour was unfurled at Delhi’s Red fort for the first time, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





11:26 am IST PM Modi speaks of ‘Swacchh Bharat’ mission’s success PM Modi speaks of how the cleanliness campaign ‘Swacchh Bharat’ mission has become successful as 3 lakh people gathered to participate in a cleanliness drive.





11:20 am IST Hope India’s journey on the path of advancement and progress continues through 2019 too: PM It was during this very year that our country has successfully accomplished the Nuclear Triad, which means we are now armed with nuclear capabilities-in water, on land and in the sky as well. I sincerely hope that India’s journey on the path of advancement and progress continues through 2019 too. Taking her to newer heights with her inner strengths,says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





11:18 am IST Our daughters have made us proud in 2018: PM Modi Our daughters have made us proud in 2018. The 16-year-Rajni won the gold medal in Junior women’s boxing Championship. Pune’s 20-year-old Vedangi Kulkarni has become the fastest Asian woman to travel around the world on a cycle. For 159 days, she used to cycle 300km each day. Her passion for cycling is commendable, says PM Modi.





11:15 am IST Electricity has reached every village of the country: PM Modi In 2018,health insurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat was launched. Electricity reached every village of the country. World agencies recognise that India is pulling its citizens out of poverty at a record pace, says Modi





11:13 am IST India is pulling its people out of poverty: PM Modi World’s top rated agencies have accepted that, India is pulling its people out of poverty, says Prime Minister Modi.





11:10 am IST I hope in 2019 too, India will continue its journey of growth and development: PM Modi I hope that in 2019 too, India will continue its journey of growth and development, says PM Modi



