5-year-old girl strangled in Mathura, severed body parts found in field

A five-year-old girl was strangled and her severed body parts were found in fields near a police station in Mathura, reported news agency PTI. Representational image: A child was murdered and mutilated in Mathura(KK Arora)

The minor had gone missing on the evening of February 25. A day after her disappearance, her severed leg was found in a field, and was initially chalked up to a wild animal attack, according to Sitapur additional superintendent of police , Praveen Ranjan.

Also Read: 12-year-old Dalit girl found hanging in Kasganj, sister missing

After the child's family insisted on an investigation being conducted, the police initiated a probe. On February 27, with the assistance of drone surveillance, police officials found another severed led and the upper torso from chest to head.

The post mortem of the body parts revealed that the girl had been strangled to death.

Also Read: Woman poisons differently abled, bedridden daughter to death in Naupada

"Multiple suspects are being interrogated and three have been arrested. Surveillance teams have been deployed to assist with the investigation," a police official told PTI.

BJP MLA Gyan Tiwari and member of the State Women Commission Priyanka Maurya visited the bereaved family and assured them of prompt and strict action against those responsible for the horrific crime against the child.

Mutilated body found in Una

Last month, in the Una district of Himachal Pradesh, an unidentified woman was found dead with her face mutilated.

Police officials presumed that she had been murdered elsewhere and her body had been dumped there. Villagers, who went to cut grass, saw the body and informed the local police.

The woman's clothes and other belongings were not recovered near the body. The police had begun a probe into the matter and sent the body for post-mortem after taking forensic samples.

Police shared information with neighbouring states as well to identify the culprit as soon as possible.