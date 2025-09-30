5-year-old in ICU after stepfather rapes her when mother away for garba event in Maharashtra's Akola

A five-year-old girl is in the intensive care unit (ICU) following alleged rape by her stepfather in Maharashtra's Akola. The mother was quoted as saying that she left her daughter and son with her husband to attend the Garba event. (Pic used for representation)

According to an NDTV report on Monday, the assault occurred while the girl’s mother was out performing garba, a traditional dance, according to police. The mother was quoted as saying that she left her daughter and son with her husband to attend the Navratri event.

Upon returning, she heard her daughter groaning loudly. The girl disclosed the incident to her mother.

The mother then took her to a hospital, where she remains in the ICU. Police have arrested the stepfather.

Odisha man gets 20 years for raping minor daughter

A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a Bhubaneswar special court on September 25 for repeatedly raping his eight-year-old daughter, news agency PTI reported. Ad hoc Additional Sessions Judge of the POCSO court, Saroj Kumar Sahoo, convicted the man after assessing 13 witnesses and 77 documents.

The court imposed a ₹5,000 fine on the man, stating that failure to pay would result in an additional three months in prison.

The court suggested that the district legal services authority provide ₹4 lakh in compensation to the girl. The man’s wife discovered him raping their daughter on October 27 2022, at their residence. The girl informed her mother that her father had been committing such acts repeatedly. Based on the mother’s complaint, a case was filed at the Mahila police station, and the father was detained. Delhi Case

In a separate case, on September 16, the Delhi High Court withdrew the bail of a man accused of repeatedly raping his daughter since she was 10.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, in a verdict delivered on Tuesday and later released, said, “It is an unfortunate case of physical and sexual exploitation of the petitioner by none other than her own father, since she was about 10 years old… There cannot be anything more grave than a child being abused by her own father, who gave her birth and holds the pious duty and responsibility of ensuring her safety.”

The decision followed a petition by the minor to cancel her father’s bail.