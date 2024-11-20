The Chitradurga police have arrested six Bangladeshi nationals, who were working in private garment factories in the city, for staying in the town with fake documents, an officer said on Tuesday. 6 Bangladeshi nationals held with fake documents in Chitradurga

Deputy superintendent of police B Dinakar said that a 15 people, who were suspected to be Bangladeshi nationals, were detained during a raid. “During the interrogation, it was revealed that of the 15 people detained only six were found to be using fake documents to live and work in India,” he said.

He further said: “We found their fake Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, labour cards, and even bank accounts in Kolkata. They had been working in various states under these forged identities. We conducted raids at their houses in Chitradurga district on Monday and nabbed them.”

The accused were identified as Sheikh Shaipur Rahman, Muhammad Suman Ali, Mazarul, Azizul Sheikh, Muhammad Saqib Sikdar, and Sanwar Hussain (aged between 22 to 29). They illegally entered India from Bangladesh through West Bengal several years ago with the intention of settling in India, Dinakar said.

“We have sent all the accused to FRRO Bengaluru for their deportation and further action,” he said. In addition to the fake identification documents, the police also seized PAN cards, one passport, and other fraudulent documents from the accused.