Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

6 Bangladeshi nationals held with fake documents in Chitradurga

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Nov 20, 2024 03:00 AM IST

The Chitradurga police have arrested six Bangladeshi nationals, who were working in private garment factories in the city, for staying in the town with fake documents

The Chitradurga police have arrested six Bangladeshi nationals, who were working in private garment factories in the city, for staying in the town with fake documents, an officer said on Tuesday.

6 Bangladeshi nationals held with fake documents in Chitradurga
6 Bangladeshi nationals held with fake documents in Chitradurga

Deputy superintendent of police B Dinakar said that a 15 people, who were suspected to be Bangladeshi nationals, were detained during a raid. “During the interrogation, it was revealed that of the 15 people detained only six were found to be using fake documents to live and work in India,” he said.

He further said: “We found their fake Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, labour cards, and even bank accounts in Kolkata. They had been working in various states under these forged identities. We conducted raids at their houses in Chitradurga district on Monday and nabbed them.”

Read more: Bangladeshi national held in Bandra nine months after deportation

The accused were identified as Sheikh Shaipur Rahman, Muhammad Suman Ali, Mazarul, Azizul Sheikh, Muhammad Saqib Sikdar, and Sanwar Hussain (aged between 22 to 29). They illegally entered India from Bangladesh through West Bengal several years ago with the intention of settling in India, Dinakar said.

“We have sent all the accused to FRRO Bengaluru for their deportation and further action,” he said. In addition to the fake identification documents, the police also seized PAN cards, one passport, and other fraudulent documents from the accused.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //