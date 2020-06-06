e-paper
Home / India News / 6 days after death, 73-year-old’s samples test Covid-19 positive in Uttarakhand’s Almora

6 days after death, 73-year-old’s samples test Covid-19 positive in Uttarakhand’s Almora

Doctors took the man’s sample as a precautionary measure and sent it for testing. The report was received six days after his death on Thursday evening which showed he tested coronavirus positive.

india Updated: Jun 06, 2020 10:34 IST
Hindustan Times, Rudrapur
Officials said the man, a resident of Talai village under Syaldey block of Almora, had returned on May 21 from Delhi where he was staying with his son. He was quarantined after thermal screening at Mohaan.
Officials said the man, a resident of Talai village under Syaldey block of Almora, had returned on May 21 from Delhi where he was staying with his son. He was quarantined after thermal screening at Mohaan. (PTI)
         

The samples of a 73-year-old man, who died six days ago in Uttarakhand’s Almora, has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), health officials said on Friday.

Officials said the man, a resident of Talai village under Syaldey block of Almora, had returned on May 21 from Delhi where he was staying with his son. He was quarantined after thermal screening at Mohaan.

His condition deteriorated on May 29 and he was brought to the community health centre in Bhikiyasain but he died the way, said an official.

“He died on the way and his swab sample was taken for testing,” Dr Savita Hyanki, chief medical officer (CMO) of Almora, said.

Doctors took his sample as a precautionary measure and sent it for testing. The report was received six days after his death on Thursday evening which showed he tested coronavirus positive.

Administrative and health officials rushed to the deceased’s village on Friday and isolated his wife, two sons, two nephews and daughter-in-law. Three people, who were with him while he was being brought CHC, have been put under institutional quarantine.

“Six of the deceased’s family members have been isolated in Almora. Others who came in his contact or his family members have been put under institutional quarantine in Bhikiyasain,” Rahul Shah, Bhikiyasain’s sub-divisional magistrate, said

Dinesh Joshi, president of the local traders union, said Syaldey market has been closed for four days to check the spread of Covid-19 since the deceased’s sons were seen in the area.

