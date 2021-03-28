6 killed as truck rams into 3 shops in Bihar

PATNA

At least six people were killed and 15 others seriously injured when a truck rammed into three roadside shops on Sunday evening near Telhara police station in Nalanda, 125 km from Patna.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Sunday evening when the truck driver, who was reportedly sleepy, lost control over the vehicle at a sharp turn and rammed into three shops of sweets and fruit. The driver fled leaving the truck on the spot, police said, adding that the incident took place around 5.10pm when people were busy shopping on the eve of Holi.

“While six persons died on the spot, several others sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment. The condition of some of the injured is critical,” said Nalanda SP Hariprasath S.

On getting information, senior police and administration officials rushed to the spot, an earthmover was deployed to extricate the victims. The injured were shifted to different hospitals in Nalanda.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief and announced a financial aid of ₹4 lakh each for the kin of the deceased and free treatment for the injured.

Meanwhile, soon after the incident, local residents blocked Nalanda-Jehanabad National Highway, pelted stones at the police and torched the truck as well as police patrol car of Telhara police station. The violence continued for several hours before additional forces were rushed to the troubled area.

They were demanding adequate compensation for the next kin of the deceased and job for the dependents, said police, adding that the protesters burnt tyres and shouted slogans against the administration. Hundreds of vehicles were stranded as police tried to pacify the protesters. An assistant sub-inspector and three constables were injured in stone pelting, said police.

“The situation is normal now. Monetary help under various government schemes is being provided to the kin of the deceased to facilitate last rites. Separate FIRs have been registered in the incident and we are trying to identify those resorted to violence and arson,” said an official of state police headquarters, adding that the estimate on the loss of government property was also being prepared. Heavy deployment of security personnel has been made in the affected areas to maintain peace, he added.