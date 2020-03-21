e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 6 security personnel injured in encounter with Maoists in Chattisgarh

6 security personnel injured in encounter with Maoists in Chattisgarh

The gunfight took place in a forest in Chintagufa area, a senior police official here said.

india Updated: Mar 21, 2020 19:42 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Raipur
Reinforcement was rushed to the spot, the police official said.
Reinforcement was rushed to the spot, the police official said.(PTI (Image for representational purpose))
         

Six security personnel were injured, two of them seriously, in an encounter with maoists in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Sukma district on Saturday, the police said.

The gunfight took place in a forest in Chintagufa area, a senior police official here said.

Reinforcement was rushed to the spot, the official said, adding that further details were awaited.

tags
top news
Covid-19 LIVE: ‘Please stay where you are’, PM Modi urges citizens
Covid-19 LIVE: ‘Please stay where you are’, PM Modi urges citizens
Vasundhara Raje, Dushyant Singh test Covid-19 negative among Kanika’s contacts
Vasundhara Raje, Dushyant Singh test Covid-19 negative among Kanika’s contacts
22 rebel Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh join BJP
22 rebel Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh join BJP
Kejriwal doesn’t rule out Delhi lockdown, restricts gatherings to 5 people
Kejriwal doesn’t rule out Delhi lockdown, restricts gatherings to 5 people
Covid-19 curfew in Delhi: List of services suspended and ones that’ll continue
Covid-19 curfew in Delhi: List of services suspended and ones that’ll continue
The Platform review: Nasty Netflix thriller is great reason to stay at home
The Platform review: Nasty Netflix thriller is great reason to stay at home
Tata Motors ready to halt Pune plant if coronavirus concerns deepen
Tata Motors ready to halt Pune plant if coronavirus concerns deepen
‘It’s a bad stain on NZ Cricket’: McCullum on fallout with Ross Taylor
‘It’s a bad stain on NZ Cricket’: McCullum on fallout with Ross Taylor
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news