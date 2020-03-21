6 security personnel injured in encounter with Maoists in Chattisgarh
The gunfight took place in a forest in Chintagufa area, a senior police official here said.india Updated: Mar 21, 2020 19:42 IST
Raipur
Six security personnel were injured, two of them seriously, in an encounter with maoists in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Sukma district on Saturday, the police said.
The gunfight took place in a forest in Chintagufa area, a senior police official here said.
Reinforcement was rushed to the spot, the official said, adding that further details were awaited.
