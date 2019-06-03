6-year-old Indian girl battles for life after falling from UAE building

A six-year-old Indian girl is fighting for her life after she fell from the third floor of her building in Sharjah, the media reported on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening, when the girl, identified as Safa S A, was playing in her house and ventured into the balcony from where she fell. Her parents, who were inside the house, were unaware of her movements, reports the Khaleej Times.

The medical staff at the Al Qasimi hospital said that the girl had suffered fractures in all parts of the body.

A special team has been assigned to look after the girl, who has been put under artificial respiration.

With this incident, the number of children who have fallen from high-rises during the last three months has reached 16.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 15:08 IST