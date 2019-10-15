e-paper
6-year-old, mother killed in roof collapse in Nabha

The roof collapsed due to the activity of an earth-moving machine on MLA’s premises, which shook the foundation of the house.

india Updated: Oct 15, 2019 00:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Nabha
The collapsed house in Nabha.
The collapsed house in Nabha. (HT PHOTO )
         

A 32-year-old woman and her six-year-old son died when the roof of the room they were sleeping in collapsed on them on Monday evening.

The victims, Diksha and Paras, were living in a rented house adjacent to the property of Amloh MLA Randeep Singh. Villagers allege that the roof collapsed due to the activity of an earth-moving machine on MLA’s premises, which shook the foundation of the house.

Eyewitnesses said the machine operator fled from the spot with the machine when the incident took place. Villagers said the operator was repeatedly told not to work close to the house but he paid no heed to the warnings.

However, villagers also said the house was an old one and vegetation was growing along the walls.Dr Gurvinder Kaur from the Nabha Civil Hospital said the victims were brought dead.

Diksha’s husband Anil Kumar was at his shop when the incident took place.

The MLA said he had given the land on lease to one Gurmail Singh of Kakrala village and he was probably using the machinery to level the land.

Expressing his condolences, he said, “If the tragedy took place due to negligence, the person concerned must be brought to the book.

Nabha deputy superintendent of police Varinderjit Singh Thind said action will be taken according to the statement of the victim’s kin.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 00:08 IST

