Home / India News / 60 migrants from Goa sent back from Karnataka border over documents

60 migrants from Goa sent back from Karnataka border over documents

Due to ‘technical discrepancies’ in their applications, the labourers were refused permission as they attempted to cross over into Karnataka in a state transport bus arranged by the Goa government.

india Updated: May 07, 2020 21:53 IST
Gerard de Souza | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, Panaji
Out of 65, only three to four were allowed to enter, the rest were made to return to the government run shelter where they have been housed since March 22. (Photo for representation by Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)
Over 60 migrant labourers being ferried from Goa to their native villages in Karnataka were sent back to Panaji due to confusion emanating from different requirements mandated by the two state governments.

“There were some issues with their documents and were hence denied entry by the Karnataka government. We will try and sort out the issue and have them sent back,” Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

Out of 65, only three to four were allowed to enter, the rest were made to return to the government run shelter where they have been housed since March 22.

Migrant labourers have gathered around collectorate offices in a bid to seek permission to return to their native villages from Goa’s towns like Vasco da Gama and Margao. While those from Karnataka are being ferried by buses, the state administration is trying to arrange for trains for those from North India, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

More than 80,000 persons have registered to return to their native places despite requests from the state government that the state being a green zone is safe and has reopened for business.

A bulk of those who registered are from Karnataka, while those from UP and Bihar also add to the numbers.

