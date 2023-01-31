Home / India News / 60 students fall ill in suspected case of food poisoning in Kerala

Published on Jan 31, 2023 12:34 AM IST

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Lakkidi in Wayanad (north Kerala) have been admitted to various hospitals in the district on Monday in a suspected case of food poisoning.

ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram

At least 60 students of a school in Wayanad district (north Kerala) on Monday were admitted to hospitals in a suspected case of food poisoning, people in the know of the matter said.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Lakkidi in Wayanad (north Kerala) have been admitted to various hospitals in the district on Monday in a suspected case of food poisoning.

According to the district administration, most of the students from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Lakkidi area of Wayand had suffered vomiting and severe diarrhoea since Saturday and the numbers swelled by Monday.

The government-run boarding school has 486 students on its roll and exact cause behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, district officials said. Officials have inspected the school kitchen and said they could not find any stale food items.

“If food poisoning happened in school kitchen, more students should have been affected. We have started an inquiry into the matter,” said a district food safety official. Doctors said most of the students suffered severe dehydration and some of them were discharged after preliminary tests and medication.

Last month the state had reported a number of food poisoning cases and a death in Kottayam forcing authorities to enforce a clamp down on hotels and eating joints. The government had also announced a number of steps including a ban on egg-based mayonnaise and sticker on packed food giving details of preparation and use before dates.

