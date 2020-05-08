e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / 60-year-old man becomes first Noida resident to die of Covid-19

60-year-old man becomes first Noida resident to die of Covid-19

According to GIMS director Rakesh Gupta, the man died of respiratory failure at 3.45 am on Friday He was the first resident of Gautam Budh Nagar district to succumb after testing positive for the Coronavirus.

noida Updated: May 08, 2020 14:57 IST
Preety Acharya
Preety Acharya
Hindustan Times, Noida
A resident of Sector 22 in Noida, the man was admitted to Metro Hospital in Sector 11 on May 4 for treatment of comorbid disease. Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times
A resident of Sector 22 in Noida, the man was admitted to Metro Hospital in Sector 11 on May 4 for treatment of comorbid disease. Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times
         

A 60-year-old man who tested positive for Covid-19 died after he developed pneumonia at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida on Friday.

According to GIMS director Rakesh Gupta, the man died of respiratory failure at 3.45 am on Friday He was the first resident of Gautam Budh Nagar district to succumb after testing positive for the Coronavirus.

A resident of Sector 22 in Noida, the man was admitted to Metro Hospital in Sector 11 on May 4 for treatment of comorbid disease, and tested positive for Covid-19 on late Thursday evening.

Coronavirus outbreak: Full coverage

After the test results, the man was transferred to GIMS. “The patient was brought to us by 3.30 am on Friday and he died at 3.45 am of respiratory failure as he was suffering from pneumonia developed because of COVID-19,” said Gupta.

Authorities at Metro Hospital said all information about the man had been provided to the chief medical officer of Gautam Budh Nagar and only the health department would speak on the matter.

Health officials from the district health department said the man was moved to GIMS after his condition deteriorated. His report of Covid-19 infection came a few hours before his death.

“The deceased was undergoing treatment for pulmonary disease at Metro Hospital. The Metro Hospital’s officials decided to shift the patient to GIMS after he was put on ventilator and his condition continued to deteriorate,” said a senior health official.

Officials are in the process of completing all required precautions and formalities before disposing of the body according to protocols. The health department has put under quarantine the medical staff of Metro Hospital who came in contact with the man.

On May 4, a 47-year-old man from Ghaziabad, who was being treated at Felix Hospital in Sector 137, died of Covid-19. The man was from Khoda Colony. The death will be counted in Ghaziabad’s records, said health officials of Gautam Budh Nagar.

According to the officials, this man too was being treated for a respiratory problem. He first went to ESIC Model Hospital in Noida, from where he was referred to Felix Hospital on Saturday.

tags
top news
Ahead of WHO meet, chorus for Covid-19 probe that puts China under the lens
Ahead of WHO meet, chorus for Covid-19 probe that puts China under the lens
Tired migrants sat on tracks for rest, fell asleep. 16 run over by train
Tired migrants sat on tracks for rest, fell asleep. 16 run over by train
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Live: Flight carrying 167 J-K medical students from Bangladesh reaches Srinagar
Live: Flight carrying 167 J-K medical students from Bangladesh reaches Srinagar
‘He shouldn’t have bowled that over’: Morkel on smashing Kohli for 28 runs
‘He shouldn’t have bowled that over’: Morkel on smashing Kohli for 28 runs
India will soon bring in vehicle scrappage policy: What does it mean
India will soon bring in vehicle scrappage policy: What does it mean
Covid peak likely to hit between May-Aug; India to lead post-pandemic baby boom
Covid peak likely to hit between May-Aug; India to lead post-pandemic baby boom
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News