60-year-old man becomes first Noida resident to die of Covid-19

Updated: May 08, 2020 14:57 IST

A 60-year-old man who tested positive for Covid-19 died after he developed pneumonia at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida on Friday.

According to GIMS director Rakesh Gupta, the man died of respiratory failure at 3.45 am on Friday He was the first resident of Gautam Budh Nagar district to succumb after testing positive for the Coronavirus.

A resident of Sector 22 in Noida, the man was admitted to Metro Hospital in Sector 11 on May 4 for treatment of comorbid disease, and tested positive for Covid-19 on late Thursday evening.

After the test results, the man was transferred to GIMS. “The patient was brought to us by 3.30 am on Friday and he died at 3.45 am of respiratory failure as he was suffering from pneumonia developed because of COVID-19,” said Gupta.

Authorities at Metro Hospital said all information about the man had been provided to the chief medical officer of Gautam Budh Nagar and only the health department would speak on the matter.

Health officials from the district health department said the man was moved to GIMS after his condition deteriorated. His report of Covid-19 infection came a few hours before his death.

“The deceased was undergoing treatment for pulmonary disease at Metro Hospital. The Metro Hospital’s officials decided to shift the patient to GIMS after he was put on ventilator and his condition continued to deteriorate,” said a senior health official.

Officials are in the process of completing all required precautions and formalities before disposing of the body according to protocols. The health department has put under quarantine the medical staff of Metro Hospital who came in contact with the man.

On May 4, a 47-year-old man from Ghaziabad, who was being treated at Felix Hospital in Sector 137, died of Covid-19. The man was from Khoda Colony. The death will be counted in Ghaziabad’s records, said health officials of Gautam Budh Nagar.

According to the officials, this man too was being treated for a respiratory problem. He first went to ESIC Model Hospital in Noida, from where he was referred to Felix Hospital on Saturday.