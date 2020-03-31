68-yr-old man dies of coronavirus in Kerala, second death in a state

india

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 09:52 IST

A 68-year-old man, who had tested positive for coronavirus disease, died early on Tuesday in Kerala, reports said.

News agency ANI cited the medical superintendent of the Government Medical College in the state capital of Thiruvananthapuram as saying that the man had suffered kidney failure.

Kerala had reported its first Covid-19 death on March 28 after a 69-year-old man, who came from back from Dubai in the UAE, succumbed to the coronavirus disease in a hospital in Kochi.

The man, who had bypass surgery five years ago, came to the country on March 16 from Dubai. He was tested positive on March 22, six days after he returned.

Of his two dozen contacts, only his wife and driver have tested positive for the coronavirus disease, officials said.

At least seven people from his apartment complex and 200 passengers, who travelled in the flight he took from Dubai, were kept under observation.