e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 31, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 68-yr-old man dies of coronavirus in Kerala, second death in a state

68-yr-old man dies of coronavirus in Kerala, second death in a state

Kerala had reported its first Covid-19 death on March 28 after a 69-year-old man, who came from back from Dubai in the UAE, succumbed to the coronavirus disease in a hospital in Kochi.

india Updated: Mar 31, 2020 09:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Medical officers wearing protective suits the outside the Special Isolation Ward of Coronavirus patients at Aluva government general hospital in Kochi.
Medical officers wearing protective suits the outside the Special Isolation Ward of Coronavirus patients at Aluva government general hospital in Kochi.(ANI File )
         

A 68-year-old man, who had tested positive for coronavirus disease, died early on Tuesday in Kerala, reports said.

News agency ANI cited the medical superintendent of the Government Medical College in the state capital of Thiruvananthapuram as saying that the man had suffered kidney failure.

Kerala had reported its first Covid-19 death on March 28 after a 69-year-old man, who came from back from Dubai in the UAE, succumbed to the coronavirus disease in a hospital in Kochi.

The man, who had bypass surgery five years ago, came to the country on March 16 from Dubai. He was tested positive on March 22, six days after he returned.

Of his two dozen contacts, only his wife and driver have tested positive for the coronavirus disease, officials said.

At least seven people from his apartment complex and 200 passengers, who travelled in the flight he took from Dubai, were kept under observation.

tags
top news
US coronavirus death toll rises past 3,000, over 1.6 lakh Covid-19 cases reported
US coronavirus death toll rises past 3,000, over 1.6 lakh Covid-19 cases reported
Updates: 5 new cases of Covid-19 in Maharashtra, total count rises to 225
Updates: 5 new cases of Covid-19 in Maharashtra, total count rises to 225
What we know about Nizamuddin mosque congregation: 10 points
What we know about Nizamuddin mosque congregation: 10 points
Now read 1.4mn e-books free of cost from The National Emergency Library
Now read 1.4mn e-books free of cost from The National Emergency Library
Watch: Indian carmaker builds respiratory device to help Covid-19 patients
Watch: Indian carmaker builds respiratory device to help Covid-19 patients
‘Send samosas’: UP man calls COVID-19 helpline, gets this punishment
‘Send samosas’: UP man calls COVID-19 helpline, gets this punishment
‘This lapse could impose a heavy cost’: Lt Guv Baijal’s missive to Arvind Kejriwal
‘This lapse could impose a heavy cost’: Lt Guv Baijal’s missive to Arvind Kejriwal
COVID-19 survives on masks; Nizamuddin sealed & more: Top 5 stories from HT
COVID-19 survives on masks; Nizamuddin sealed & more: Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 India newsCoronavirus cases in IndiaCovid-19 cases in MaharashtraNizamuddin mosqueCoronavirus lockdownSensex Today

don't miss

latest news

india news