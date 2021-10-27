7 booked, 4 in custody of UP Police for celebrating Pak's WC win against India: CMO

The Uttar Pradesh Police has booked seven persons from five districts and taken four others into custody for allegedly either raising pro-Pakistan slogans or celebrating the team’s win against their Indian counterparts in the T20 World Cup match that was held on October 24.

The statement was shared by the chief minister’s office in the state on Wednesday.

UP Police have booked 7 people in 5 districts and taken 4 people in custody for allegedly raising pro-Pak slogans or celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in the T20 Cricket World Cup match that took place on Oct 24: CMO pic.twitter.com/o1ceq5L7ED — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 27, 2021

According to the statements, charges were levelled against under several sections, including 504/506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 66 (F) of the Information Technology Act.

The Yogi Adityanath government’s statement came amid reports of penal actions being taken against similar celebrations in other parts of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan.

Also read | J&K Police file two UAPA cases for ‘celebrating’ Pakistan’s win in World Cup

While the Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered two first information reports (FIRs) under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against students of two medical colleges in Srinagar for allegedly indulging in celebration of the Pakistan team’s win, in Rajasthan, a school teacher was expelled after her WhatsApp status over the match went viral on social media.

The cases in J&K were filed after a few videos on social media claimed that people in Kashmir celebrated Pakistan’s win and also raised slogans after the match. Two celebratory videos, allegedly of MBBS students in two medical institutions in Srinagar, also went viral across social media platforms.

The teacher of the privately run school in Rajasthan's Udaipur, Nafeesa Attari, had put up a picture of Pakistani cricketers from the match, with the caption “Jeeeet gayeeee… We wonnn", following which she was terminated by the school management. She later issued an apology via a video message.

A case has also been lodged against the teacher under Section 153 of the IPC for provocation with intent to cause riot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON