7, including 4 kids, killed in fire at a shop in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior

Updated: May 18, 2020 15:41 IST

Seven members of a family, including three children, were killed and at least three others sustained injuries in a fire that broke out in a shop in a residential complex in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior on Monday morning, police said.

A police officer said the fire started at about 10am from the paint shop situated on the ground floor of the complex at Roshni Ghar road in Inderganj market. It took more than two hours for 10 fire tenders to extinguish the blaze, the officer added.

“As per a family member, the fire was caused by a short circuit in the electric metre in the morning. Paint and thinner in the shop being highly inflammable soon caught fire and it spread to engulf the three-storey building trapping the family members residing on the first and second floors,” Satyendra Singh Tomar, additional superintendent of police, said.

The dead have been identified as Aaradhya, the four-year-old daughter of Sumit Goyal; Aryan, the 10-year-old son of Saket Goyal, and Subhi Goyal, the 13-year-old daughter of Shyam Goyal.

Shyam Goyal’s 37-year-old wife Arti Goyal, Shakuntala, 60, wife of Jaikishan Goyal, 33-year-old Priyanka Goyal, wife of Saket Goyal, and Madhu Goyal, 55, wife of Hariom Goyal were also among the dead.

Saket Goyal, 36, his father Hariom Goyal, 62, and Gauravi Goyal, the seven-year-old daughter of Shyam Goyal, have been injured and taken to a hospital.

“Except the girl, the condition of the other injured is stated to be critical,” Kaushlendra Vikram Singh, Gwalior’s district collector, said.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condoled the deaths of the seven members of the family.

Former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia termed the accident as unfortunate.

“I am deeply pained to know about the fire incident that took place in Inderganj and loss of life in it. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the family in this hour of grief,” the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said.