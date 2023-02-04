Home / India News / 7 members of a family attempt suicide

7 members of a family attempt suicide

Published on Feb 04, 2023 12:22 AM IST

One woman died in the incident and the condition of the remaining six people, including her husband and three children, is said to be critical in Mandya district hospital, police said.

The incident occurred at around 8pm on Thursday , when the family tried to kill themselves by consuming poison, police said.
The incident occurred at around 8pm on Thursday , when the family tried to kill themselves by consuming poison, police said.
Bengaluru Seven members of a family attempted suicide on Thursday night, allegedly due mounting debt, in Doddamannugudde village of Ramanagara district in Karnataka, police said.

A 31-year-old man, who lived in Subbarayappanapalya in Bengaluru, was working as daily wage labourer and had incurred a debt of more than 11 lakh. He was being hounded by a number of moneylenders and had moved to his relative’s house in Doddamannugudde village of Ramanagara district, police said.

Tired of moneylenders even in Doddamannugudde, he mixed rat poison with the meal which everyone consumed on Thursday, police said. “By 2.30 pm everyone had finished lunch. His wife died immediately. After sometime, everyone fell ill. The neighbours who came to know about the incident, immediately admitted all of them to the Ramanagara district hospital. Later, they were admitted to Mandya district hospital for further treatment,” a police official said requesting anonymity. The man’s mother and sister are in the hospital in a critical condition.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

