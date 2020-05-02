e-paper
7 UP migrant workers who returned from Maharashtra test positive for Covid-19

7 UP migrant workers who returned from Maharashtra test positive for Covid-19

Basti’s district magistrate Ashutosh Niranjan said the seven labourers had travelled from Maharashtra via Jhansi in government buses to Basti, according to news agency ANI.

india Updated: May 02, 2020 16:13 IST
Edited by Meenakshi Ray | Posted by: Niyati Singh
Edited by Meenakshi Ray | Posted by: Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A medical worker wearing protective gloves signs a swab sample vial at a mobile testing center, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease .
A medical worker wearing protective gloves signs a swab sample vial at a mobile testing center, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease . (Reuters photo)
         

Seven migrant workers in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti, who came back from Maharashtra recently, have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), reports said on Saturday.

Basti’s district magistrate Ashutosh Niranjan said the seven labourers had travelled from Maharashtra via Jhansi in government buses to Basti, according to news agency ANI.

Reports also said the labourers have now been shifted to a local hospital after being quarantined at a college after their return earlier this week.

Hundreds of thousands of migrant workers were stranded across the country after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide shutdown on March 25 to check the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Many of these daily wage labourers were left without jobs and were seen travelling on foot to their homes as buses and trains were stopped from operating.

Uttar Pradesh was one of the first states to send buses to bring back migrants.

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) has also issued fresh guidelines for interstate movement to allow stranded migrant labourers, tourists and students to return to their homes.

However, the movement of migrants, tourists and students will be restricted to non-containment zones, MHA said on April 29.

Uttar Pradesh has 2,328 Covid-19 cases, including 654 people who have been cured, discharged and 42 deaths.

Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
'Criminal waste': Cong attacks Central Vista project after 2 key approvals
Domestic, international flight ops suspended till May 17
LIVE| PM meets Sitharaman, Shah over second economic stimulus package: Report
122 CRPF troopers of Delhi battalion test Covid-19 +ve, over 100 results awaited
Face mask, white stick: Do Kim Jong Un's photos hold clues of his absence?
If I bat for an hour, you'll see a big one: How Dravid spelt doom for Pak
US allows emergency use of antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 patients
