7 UP migrant workers who returned from Maharashtra test positive for Covid-19

india

Updated: May 02, 2020 16:13 IST

Seven migrant workers in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti, who came back from Maharashtra recently, have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), reports said on Saturday.

Basti’s district magistrate Ashutosh Niranjan said the seven labourers had travelled from Maharashtra via Jhansi in government buses to Basti, according to news agency ANI.

Reports also said the labourers have now been shifted to a local hospital after being quarantined at a college after their return earlier this week.

Hundreds of thousands of migrant workers were stranded across the country after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide shutdown on March 25 to check the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Many of these daily wage labourers were left without jobs and were seen travelling on foot to their homes as buses and trains were stopped from operating.

Uttar Pradesh was one of the first states to send buses to bring back migrants.

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) has also issued fresh guidelines for interstate movement to allow stranded migrant labourers, tourists and students to return to their homes.

However, the movement of migrants, tourists and students will be restricted to non-containment zones, MHA said on April 29.

Uttar Pradesh has 2,328 Covid-19 cases, including 654 people who have been cured, discharged and 42 deaths.