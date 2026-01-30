70-year-old farmer set ablaze in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK slams law and order

A 70-year-old farmer was allegedly set ablaze by two men over personal dispute in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore. Four people have been arrested in the case, and the farmer is being treated in the hospital. AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami called out the law and order situation, stating that it cannot deteriorate any further than this. (PTI File Photo)

The incident took place in the neighbouring Kadampuliyur village at around 6:50 pm on Thursday when a farmer, identified as Rajendran, was riding a two-wheeler as a pillion, PTI reported, citing officials.

Rajendran was travelling on a two-wheeler when two people intercepted him, poured petrol and set him ablaze. People going past him alerted the authorities, and the victim was immediately taken to Cuddalore District Hospital, the report said.

Later, he was shifted to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital in Chennai for further treatment. Police also informed that the attack was carried out due to personal enmity.

AIADMK slams Stalin government for law and order situation The incident triggered a war of words with Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazagham General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami slamming the DMK government over this incident and criticising the law and order situation in the state.

Taking to X, Palaniswami wrote that the people of Tamil Nadu "have been pushed into a state where they must live each day in fear, wondering, “What further atrocities are yet to come?”

He called out the law and order situation, stating that it cannot deteriorate any further than this, and added that more such incidents are yet to come under the DMK regime.

“It wasn't just farmer Rajendiran who was burned in the fire—it was Tamil Nadu's law, order, and security, all of them,” Palaniswami said in the post.

He urged the government to conduct a transparent investigation and to provide high-quality medical treatment to the farmer.

A senior police official told PTI that four special teams were formed to probe the incident, and 4 people, including two people who doused petrol, have been arrested. "They will be sent to Cuddalore Prison soon," the official reportedly said.