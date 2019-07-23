75-year-old runs over 2 in Navi Mumbai, arrested

Navi Mumbai: Two people including a seven-year old boy were killed and four others injured in an accident on Sunday evening at Kamothe, Navi Mumbai when the driver of a speeding Skoda lost control, rammed into several parked motocycles and scooters, and ran over pedestrians in a crowded street.

The person behind the wheel,Harbinder Singh Matharoo, 75, a resident of Kamothe, fled the spot and, according to the police, subsequently checked himself into the Intensive Care Unit of a local hospital. The police added that he was not injured in the incident. HT couldn’t establish what Matharoo is being treated for.

Senior police inspector Davidas Sonawane confirmed that Matharoo is under police custody and that his blood samples have taken to check whether he was drunk at the time of the accident.

The deceased are Sarthak Chopade (7) and Vaibhav Gurav (32). The injured are Sadhna Chopade (30) mother of Sarthak Chopade, Shraddha Jadhav (31), Shifa Sarang (16) and Atish Patil (22).

Sonawane added that Matharoo lives alone.

“This could be a case of drink driving. We have registered case against the car owner under section 304 A -- causing death by negligence,” he said.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 00:06 IST