e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 78 new cases take Delhi’s Covid-19 count to 2,081, including 47 casualties

78 new cases take Delhi’s Covid-19 count to 2,081, including 47 casualties

Almost 26,000 people have ben tested for Covid-19 in Delhi so far.

india Updated: Apr 20, 2020 23:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Doctors taking samples of residents of Delhi’s Tughlakabad area to test for Covid-19.
Doctors taking samples of residents of Delhi’s Tughlakabad area to test for Covid-19.(Amal K S ?HT PHOTO)
         

The total number of people affected by coronavirus in Delhi has gone up to 2,081 after 78 new cases on Monday, the government said.

According to the Delhi government’s health bulletin and testing status released late night, the active number of cases is 1,603. A total of 431 have recovered while 47 of those who had contracted Covid-19 have died.

It said 25,900 people in the national capital have been tested so far including 1,513 on Monday. Out of total number, 2,801 have tested positive and 20,712 have tested negative. A total of 2,711 results are pending. The number of tests per million of the population is now 1,282.

Delhi continues to be the state with the second largest number of Covid-19 cases in the country after Maharashtra whose number is more than double of the national capital’s. The total number infection in the country on Monday rose to 17,656.

Earlier Monday, the Union health ministry in its briefing said Delhi was among the states where the rate of doubling of Covid-19 cases is less than 20 days.

In another development, the Delhi government has increased the total number of containment zones in the capital to 84, up from the 79 notified Sunday evening to stop coronavirus from spreading to new areas.

It also decided to carry out random rapid testing in the hotspots to get a clearer picture of the extent of the spread of the pandemic, particularly given that many people who had tested positive over the weekend did not show any symptoms.

To carry out the random testing, the government will send 22 prison vans that have been converted into mobile labs into these containment zones.

top news
Oil plunges below $0 for the first time in history amid Covid-19 crisis
Oil plunges below $0 for the first time in history amid Covid-19 crisis
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
Bleach, silence and personal water bottles: Ministry officials return to work
Bleach, silence and personal water bottles: Ministry officials return to work
Delhi containment zones rise to 84, West district has the most. Complete list here
Delhi containment zones rise to 84, West district has the most. Complete list here
‘Yuvraj Singh gateway of India’: How a news article created a gun fielder
‘Yuvraj Singh gateway of India’: How a news article created a gun fielder
‘Video games vs Wife’: Sakshi Dhoni’s lockdown pic with MSD goes viral
‘Video games vs Wife’: Sakshi Dhoni’s lockdown pic with MSD goes viral
Jeep Compass BS 6 launched. Price and other details here
Jeep Compass BS 6 launched. Price and other details here
Goa CM Pramod Sawant on the state becoming a Covid-free zone
Goa CM Pramod Sawant on the state becoming a Covid-free zone
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news