78 new cases take Delhi’s Covid-19 count to 2,081, including 47 casualties

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 23:43 IST

The total number of people affected by coronavirus in Delhi has gone up to 2,081 after 78 new cases on Monday, the government said.

According to the Delhi government’s health bulletin and testing status released late night, the active number of cases is 1,603. A total of 431 have recovered while 47 of those who had contracted Covid-19 have died.

It said 25,900 people in the national capital have been tested so far including 1,513 on Monday. Out of total number, 2,801 have tested positive and 20,712 have tested negative. A total of 2,711 results are pending. The number of tests per million of the population is now 1,282.

Delhi continues to be the state with the second largest number of Covid-19 cases in the country after Maharashtra whose number is more than double of the national capital’s. The total number infection in the country on Monday rose to 17,656.

Earlier Monday, the Union health ministry in its briefing said Delhi was among the states where the rate of doubling of Covid-19 cases is less than 20 days.

In another development, the Delhi government has increased the total number of containment zones in the capital to 84, up from the 79 notified Sunday evening to stop coronavirus from spreading to new areas.

It also decided to carry out random rapid testing in the hotspots to get a clearer picture of the extent of the spread of the pandemic, particularly given that many people who had tested positive over the weekend did not show any symptoms.

To carry out the random testing, the government will send 22 prison vans that have been converted into mobile labs into these containment zones.