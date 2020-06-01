e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 01, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 78-year-old cancer patient recovers from Covid-19 in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad

78-year-old cancer patient recovers from Covid-19 in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad

Doctors attending to the patient in the Covid-19 hospital said because of cancer, her body was deteriorating day by day. But doses of vitamin, food intake and protein helped in recovery.

india Updated: Jun 01, 2020 16:23 IST
Subhash Mishra | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Subhash Mishra | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, Dhanbad
78- year-old cancer patient cancer patient along with her son and other 4 Covid-19 patients who are now fully recovered discharge from hospital in Dhanbad on Sunday.
78- year-old cancer patient cancer patient along with her son and other 4 Covid-19 patients who are now fully recovered discharge from hospital in Dhanbad on Sunday.(ANI Photo )
         

Paramjit Kaur, a 78-year-old resident of Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district, has recovered from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), which has affected lakhs of people and claimed thousands of lives across the country.

Kaur is among the more than 250 people who have been cured of the highly-infectious disease in the eastern state.

However, as a cancer patient, Kaur from Jharia stands out in that list.

Kaur and her 39-year-old son, Manjit Singh, were discharged from the dedicated Covid-19 hospital in Dhanbad on Sunday evening following 23 days’ of treatment after they tested positive for Sars-Cov-2.

“Trauma of being infected from Covid-19 was more horrifying than cancer as everyone including doctors said there is no treatment for this disease,” Kaur said.

She added, even after being released from the hospital, it yet to sink in that she has recovered from the coronavirus infection.

Kaur and her son were declared positive after they returned to the coal city on May 8 from Mumbai after she received treatment for cancer for eight months.

“Report of corona infection was shocking as the doctors in Mumbai asked me to return to Dhanbad immediately as the situation of Covid-19 there (in Mumbai) was taking an alarming shape, especially because it has no treatment,” said Kaur.

Kaur was lived in a gurdwara during her treatment in Mumbai and they were screened when they left for Dhanbad by an ambulance.

“We don’t know where and how did we pick this infection,” Singh, her son, said.

His son said Kaur is suffering from bone metastatic cancer. Besides, she also has other medical condition such as TB, hypertension and epileptic complications.

Kaur gave all the credit to Dr Alok Viswakarma, the nodal officer of the Covid-19 hospital, and his team for helping her overcome from the trauma.

Doctors attending to her in the Covid-19 hospital said because of cancer, her body was deteriorating day by day. But doses of vitamin, food intake and protein helped in recovery.

“It was a rare case and we had to take telemedicine services from expert doctors at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad when her condition was not improving. However, our team under Dr UK Ojha of Patliputra Medical College Hospital (PMCH) succeeded in curing her,” Dr Vishwakarma said.

Kaur and her son are now at their Digwadih home under Jharia police station after being discharged from the hospital.

Official figures show, 610 people have tested positive in Jharkhand and five have died. Till Sunday evening, 256 Covid-19 people had recovered and discharged from hospitals and 349 people were undergoing treatment across the state.

tags
top news
Govt withdraws order to stop sale of 1,026 ‘imported’ goods at paramilitary canteens
Govt withdraws order to stop sale of 1,026 ‘imported’ goods at paramilitary canteens
Airlines urged to keep middle seats empty or give ‘wrap-around gowns’
Airlines urged to keep middle seats empty or give ‘wrap-around gowns’
Live: Union Cabinet approves Rs 20,000 crore subordinate debt for stressed MSMEs
Live: Union Cabinet approves Rs 20,000 crore subordinate debt for stressed MSMEs
Monsoon to be normal, around 102% of average, says weather department
Monsoon to be normal, around 102% of average, says weather department
Delhi borders sealed for one week, only essential services allowed
Delhi borders sealed for one week, only essential services allowed
Russia to roll out its first approved Covid-19 drug next week
Russia to roll out its first approved Covid-19 drug next week
RIP Wajid Khan: The man who made Salman Khan’s music ‘dabangg’
RIP Wajid Khan: The man who made Salman Khan’s music ‘dabangg’
As cases rise, focus must be on protection and saving lives
As cases rise, focus must be on protection and saving lives
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaLockdown 4.0Covid-19lockdown 5.0R Madhavan BirthdayWajid KhanLockdown 5.0 restrictionsCOVID 19 Tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In