2 killed on suspicion of being ‘witches’

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 00:08 IST

A 50-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were killed and their bodies burnt by fellow residents in a hamlet in Assam’s Karbi Anglong on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday on suspicion that the two were “witches”.

According to the police, the incident took place at the remote Rohimapur hamlet, located under Dokmoka police station 80 kmfrom Diphu. Nine people including three women have been arrested in connection with case.

“We got information about the incident from a relative of the one of the deceased on Thursday morning. The place where the incident happened is located nearly 9km from the highway,” said Debojit Deuri, superintendent of police, Karbi Anglong.

The village of 18-20 families comprises people from the Adivasi community and almost all residents are engaged in farming. The nearest proper village is located around 5-6 kilometres away.

The deceased, Ramawati Halua and Bijoy Gour, were accused by fellow villagers of being responsible for the death of a young girl from the village who died on September 27.

“Prior to her death, the deceased girl had told villagers that Ramawati and Bijoy were responsible for her sickness. The villagers held a kangaroo court in front on the headman’s house on Wednesday night, killed the duo (who are unrelated) and cremated them on a single pyre,” said Deuri.

“We have managed to recover some human remains from the pyre which will be sent for forensic examination. Nine persons from the village including three women who were involved in the killings have been nabbed. They have confessed to killing the two deceased. Efforts are on to nab six other accused who are absconding,” he added.

Ramawati was a widow who used to stay with her daughter. Bijoy stayed with his father. Such killings are usually motivated by blind superstition, or dispute over land.

A case of murder under several sections of Indian Penal Code and the Assam Witch Hunting (Prohibition, Prevention and Protection) Act, 2015 has been registered at Dokmoka police station. According to the state government data presented in the assembly in November last year, 107 people have been killed in instances of witch-hunting across the state since 2011.

“Our effort will be nab all accused, get all the required evidence and reports from the forensic lab and file a charge sheet in the case within the quickest possible time,” Deuri said.

In 2018, two men from Guwahati who drove to Dokmoka on a sightseeing trip were killed by a mob on suspicion of them being child lifters.