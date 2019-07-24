8 injured after 3 cars collide in Mumbai’s Andheri after heavy rains

At least eight people were injured after three cars collided with each other in Mumbai’s Andheri due to low visibility following heavy rains in the city early on Wednesday.

New agency Asian News International tweeted photos of the mangled cars after the accident.

Widespread heavy rain was recorded in Mumbai and its suburbs between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. South Mumbai recorded 171.8mm of rain while the suburbs received 58.6mm from 11.30pm on Tuesday to 5.30am on Wednesday.

According to the weather department, 15.6mm to 64.4mm of rain is considered ‘moderate’, 64.5mm to 115.5mm ‘heavy’, 115.6mm to 204.4mm ‘very heavy’ and more than 204.5mm ‘extremely heavy’.

Waterlogging was reported from some areas in the suburbs, especially across Andheri and Sion, as showers continued beyond 7am. Train tracks were also submerged in water after the rains.

The weather bureau issued a Nowcast warning at 12.30am on Wednesday about intense rain over the next four hours. Before that, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast isolated heavy spells during the night.

IMD’s revised forecast on Wednesday morning said there will be intermittent rain with heavy showers in city and suburbs in the next 24 hours.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 09:09 IST