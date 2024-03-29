8 tourists in 2 vehicles rescued after avalanche hits Sonamarg: Official

SRINAGAR: Eight tourists travelling in two vehicles that were impacted after an avalanche hit Sonmarg in Ganderbal district of Kashmir on Friday have been rescued, a police officer said. Kashmir on Friday witnessed widespread rains for the second day; many areas in the higher reaches also received light snowfall. (X/Screengrab)

Sonamarg Station House Officer (SHO) Zahoor Ahmad said the avalanche struck the Hung area of Sonamarg. The two vehicles were on their way to a resort in Sonamarg when the incident took place.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“There were 8-10 people in the two vehicles and they were pulled out from the back side of the vehicles by breaking the glass panes,” he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir disaster management authority earlier put out an avalanche warning for four districts, saying “avalanche with medium danger level” was likely to occur above 2,400 metres over Kupwara, Bandipore, Ganderbal and Baramulla districts.

“People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas,” the warning said.

Kashmir on Friday witnessed widespread rains for the second day; many areas in the higher reaches also received light snowfall.

The weather office in Srinagar said overnight rains were recorded across the union territory with the highest rainfall of 25mm reported in summer capital Srinagar, and 20mm in Jammu’s Banihal till morning.

“Throughout the day, there was again intermittent rainfall in the region,” an official said.

Independent weather observer Faizan Arif said light snowfall was recorded in north Kashmir’s Gurez valley.

Mukhtar Ahmad, director of Srinagar office of India Meteorological Department (IMD), said light to moderate rain and snow was likely over higher reaches at most places on Saturday. Some places could see heavy rain and snow.

“On March 31, the weather will again be partly to generally cloudy with intermittent light rain and snow at few places,” he said, cautioning that it could disrupt movement through important passes. “Travellers and tourists are advised to plan accordingly particularly while the farmers are advised to suspend farm operations till 31 March,’ he said.

He also said that there was also the possibility of landslides, mudslides and shooting stones during this period. “Thunderstorms and lightning activity with the possibility of hailstorm & gusty winds during 29 & 30th March can’t be ruled out,” he said, adding that April will start on a generally dry note. “From April 1 to 5, there will be generally dry weather with light rain at isolated places on 3rd April,” he said.