80-year old woman dies in bee attack, 12 injured in Tamil Nadu

india

An 80-year old woman died and 12 others sustained injuries when a swarm of bees stung them while they were cooking food under a tree as part of a local temple festival near here, police said on Monday.

Smoke emanating from the makeshift hearth disturbed the hive on the tree following which the bees descended on the woman and others at Karungalpalayam and stung them on Sunday night, injuring 13 people.

The injured were admitted to the Government District Headquarters Hospital here, where Kulandaiammal, 80, died early Monday, police said.

The 12 other injured, including five women, were undergoing treatment, they added.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 09:31 IST