87th Air Force Day: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh tweet their gratitude ahead of flypast

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 08:59 IST

The IAF is marking its 87th Air Force Day on Tuesday with a grand flypast by the force’s transport planes, helicopters and fighter jets at the Hindon Air Force Station in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, near Delhi.

The day is also significant for the air force as defence minister Rajnath Singh will officially receive the first Rafale combat aircraft in France.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defence minister Rajnath Singh tweeted their gratitude to the men and women of the Indian Air Force.

“Today, on Air Force Day, a proud nation expresses gratitude to our air warriors and their families. The Indian Air Force continues to serve India with utmost dedication and excellence,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

“Greetings to all @IAF_MCC personnel and their families on the 87th IAF Day. The IAF is the shining example of exemplary courage, fortitude, determination and impeccable service to our nation. These men and women in Blue have the ability to touch the sky with grit and glory,” defence minister Rajnath also posted on Twitter.

The defence minister will accept the aircraft from the French team at the Merignac airbase near Bordeaux on the occasion of Air Force Day. He will perform a ‘Shastra Puja’, a ritual involving the worship of weapons, before he receives the first state-of-the-art Rafale fighter jet.

Rajnath Singh will receive the first Rafale combat aircraft manufactured for India bearing the tail number RB-01, which are the initials of IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria. The new IAF chief had played a crucial role in the signing of India’s biggest-ever defence deal worth above Rs 60,000 crore.

Singh will also undertake a sortie on a Rafale fighter jet after receiving the first of 36 fighter jets in France. According to the plan, a French pilot will fly in the front cockpit of the fighter jet while Singh will sit in the rear seat.

Back in India, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria will attend the grand flypast as the IAF will showcase its Apache attack helicopters and Chinook heavy-lift helicopters for the first time since they were acquired from the US in the last few months.

A Russian-origin Sukhoi-30MKI will perform a spectacular manoeuvre at the end of the flypast.

The Apache was procured from the United States and has the ability to carry out lethal attacks besides providing assistance in peacekeeping missions.

The Chinooks were also procured from the US and will boost IAF’s heavy-lift capabilities. It can carry airlift troops and heavy artillery guns besides providing help in humanitarian missions.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh paid floral tributes at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Air Force Day on Tuesday.

The Indian Air Force also greeted its personnel and their families on the occasion of 87th Air Force Day.

IAF in a tweet said, “ #AFDay19: On the occasion of 87th Anniversary, Indian Air Force extends its heartfelt greetings to the courageous air-warriors & their families. The Courage, Valour, Commitment, Dedication & Zeal are inspiration for all.”

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 08:44 IST