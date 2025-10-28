8th Pay Panel terms approved: When will new salary be known, how many to benefit, by how much | FAQs

Just shy of a year since the central government approved the formation of the Eighth Pay Commission, the terms of reference (ToR) have now been okayed for it to begin its work. When will new salaries come into effect with 8th Pay Panel? Key questions answered. (Representative image)

How many will benefit from 8th pay panel? Employee unions say that over 50 lakh staff and around 65 lakh retirees/ pensioners will benefit from the next pay revision, which the panel is likely calculate in 18-24 months. Going by historical trends, each pay commission takes around two years from formation to final implementation.

When will new salaries come into effect? The new salaries or pensions will be retrospectively implemented with effect from January 1, 2026. That means, in simpler words, that if the 8th Pay Panel gives its recommendations by the middle or end of 2027 — and implementation may even stretch into the first quarter of 2028 — the employees will get arrears as per the new pay effective from January 1, 2026

How long will pay panel take for recommendations? The Central Secretariat Service Forum (CSSF), a union of employees, had recently written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the argument that the previous, 7th Pay Commission had been constituted two years before its implementation date.

This, they said, gave the earlier commission sufficient time for extensive research and consultation for its report. The pay panel usually is a cue for state governments to act in the same direction, if not done already.