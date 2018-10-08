9 arrested for mob attack on 36 Bihar schoolgirls who resisted sexual harassment

Police in Bihar’s Supaul district have arrested nine people, including a minor, so far for allegedly assaulting at least 36 girls on Saturday after they resisted sexual harassment, news agency ANI reported on Monday.

“… [We have] asked for matric certificates from others. [We] want to identify the rest [as we] don’t want any innocent to get caught,” Triveniganj’s assistant superintendent of police was quoted as saying by ANI.

The mob was angry with the girls who had allegedly beaten up four boys for “sexually harassing” them and passing lewd comments.

An official said parents of the boys were part of the mob that attacked the girls when they were playing in a ground close to their residential school.

Four of the accused were arrested for the assault on Sunday and nine people had been named in the case.

